Budget 2021: 10 key asks from the Indian agritech entrepreneurs
By Team YS|30th Jan 2021
Here's a look at what Indian agritech startups and agri-focussed entrepreneurs want from the government in Budget 2021.
0 claps
- +0
Share on
0 claps
- +0
Share on
Share on
Agritech entrepreneurs pitch for enhancing the use of technologies such as AI and digitisation to help improve yield, productivity and efficiency in the agriculture sector.
- Set up and strengthen farmer producer organisations (FPOs) to make it easier for private players to reach growers.
- Connect FPOs in a digitised way so that they can benefit from new technologies offered by agritech startups.
- Expand the scope of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund announced last year to increase warehousing facilities and strengthen the supply chain.
- Build on the Krishi Udaan logistics scheme unveiled last year to help farmers transport their produce by air.
- Explore a collaborative way where agritech startups, lenders, government and other stakeholders can work together to help grow the agriculture sector.
- Focus on accelerators and incubators to encourage more entrepreneurs look at solving problems of the agriculture sector.
- Accelerate the process of digitizing land records and share relevant data with agritech players.
- Promote the use of new technologies such as artificial intelligence and satellite imaging, and integrate these with schemes like PM Fasal Bima Yojana to improve efficiency.
- Create new vehicles to reach intended beneficiaries and smallholder farmers. These can include fintech and agritech startups as well as payment banks and small finance banks.
- Enhance access to capital to grow high-value crops and improve market linkages.
0 Shares
- +0
Share on
0 Shares
- +0
Share on
Share on
Our Partner Events
Hustle Across India