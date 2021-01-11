Have a business idea? Kuberan’s House can change your life with funding up to Rs 10 crore

Have an innovative business idea and looking for capital to monetise it? While reaching out to venture capitalists is the next step, connecting with them can be challenging. And despite the presence of several startup forums across India, only a few provide opportunities for individuals from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to connect directly with India's most proactive investors.





Kuberan's House, a nucleus organisation which invites, develops, streamlines and connects business ideas and inventions with prospective investors and venture capitalists, is attempting to change the narrative.

Bridging the gap between aspiring entrepreneurs and investors

Kuberan's House is a first and one-of-its-kind platform to source and showcase innovative startup ideas across India and help entrepreneurs get investments from the best panel of investors and venture capitalists. A reality television show featuring Sonu Sood, it simplifies the process of getting an idea funded by turning it into an invigorating primetime content.





A brainchild of Sanjeev K Kumar (CEO and Co-founder), Ram Gowda (MD and Co-founder) and Ranjith Royal (Co-founder), the idea came into being when the world was in a total stand-still due to the pandemic. These three individuals from different facets of life came together and wanted to create something incredible to contribute towards the reality of ‘Make in India’.





Govind Balakrishna Raju (Chief Strategy Officer) and Srinivas Vasanthala (VP - Operations) joined hands with the founders to execute the process and have played a key role in onboarding partners.

"Kuberan's House is a startup for other startups. There are several startup forums across India, but none showcase and inspire other startups. And Kuberan’s House is the first of its kind to come up with this idea which brings closed-door investment negotiations to every living room and reaches people from every nook and corner of our country. It brings me immense joy that what started as a small idea has grown into a national initiative today," says Ram Gowda, MD and Co-Founder, Kuberan's House.

A selfless national hero, Sonu Sood, will be the facilitator between the ideators/entrepreneurs and investors, and will continue the good work by empowering people to make their dream come true.

Who can apply?

If you're an ideator or entrepreneur, whether established or not, and are looking for investment for an innovative business idea or enterprise, this is the perfect platform to achieve your startup dream.





The top 500 startups pass through a stringent filtering process and are empanelled to the Kuberan's House ‘Hall of Fame’. Each of them are handed ‘The Kuberan’s House Fellowship’ certificate as a seal of merit.





The applicants will further be narrowed down to the prime 100 who will be part of a 3-day holistic and exhaustive workshop. Consisting of an exclusive panel of professionals in corporate, finance, strategy, chartered accounting, fund management, legal and public speaking, this workshop aims to project, explore and impart each and every aspect of making a successful pitch to the investors.





The final 60 startups are shortlisted to feature on the show. The 15-episode series will feature three ideas in each episode. Unlike a typical reality show with a winner and loser, this series is all about pitching and convincing top investors in the country about the value of your entrepreneurial idea, where every pitch stands a chance to get upto Rs 10 crore funding.





Participants will get the opportunity to pitch to India's most prominent, proactive and sector-agnostic investors (Kuberas) from the startup venture community. They will evaluate their ideas, negotiate and close an investment deal, anywhere from Rs 10 lakhs to Rs 10 crore.

What makes Kuberan's House different?

The USP of Kuberan’s House is that it is the first and one-of-its-kind in India to be televised on a general entertainment channel. Embodying the spirit of the ‘Make in India’ movement, it is a unique initiative that creates opportunity, provides great exposure and visibility to participating startups, and a chance for them to receive mentorship and financial assistance to turn their dream into reality.

What's in it for you?

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for top startups to be featured on national television. The top 500 participants will get access to Kuberan’s House’s incubation and acceleration expertise. The prime 100 will get access to a complete holistic workshop with domain, business, legal experts, and the final 60 applicants will be specially groomed for presentation and pitching skills, given international exposure and taken to global platforms like Silicon Valley (USA), Singapore and Israel.





All the shortlisted applicants will also get other benefits in terms of startup credits, perks and value-additions.

The right platform for your entrepreneurship dream

Kuberan’s House has strong associations with leading institutions, domain, database, and alumni partners such as IIT Kharagpur E-cell, Bits Pilani Technology Business Incubator Hyderabad, EntIISC, 100 Open Startups, TiE Hyderabad, VIT, Rabvik Innovations, Telangana State Innovation Cell, NASSCOM 10,000 Startups, T-Hub, We-Hub, Vaave, India Network, Karo Startup, Startup News and Tracxn, helping it become the biggest platform for startups.





So what are you waiting for? Know more and apply for Kuberan's House to enter the next step to make your dream a reality. The last date to apply is January 31, 2021.