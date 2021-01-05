Looking for core expertise in AI-driven sales and talent intelligence? Draup is the right platform for you

Digitalisation has impacted each and every industry today in such a way that it has affected the way we live and work in our daily lives. Consultants, however, have always been one step ahead, advising their clients to go digital and disrupt operations, while remaining in the era of per-consultant-per-project models themselves.





Draup, a data-driven platform, wanted to disrupt this industry and make management consulting shops practice what they were preaching by making AI and ML a foundational aspect of consulting. Draup’s vision is to become a one-stop solution for all consultants looking for smart solutions, fast work, with uncompromising quality. "We wanted to be the Airbnb, Uber, or Amazon for the consulting-advisory industry," says Vijay Swaminathan, Co-founder and CEO, Draup.





With this in mind, Draup embarked on a journey to solve two major problems which lie at the core of any consulting engagement- talent intelligence and sales enablement. Draup leverages the power of Big Data, Artificial Intelligence and ML models to bring to clients the best possible data and insights visualised in an easy and consumable form, making them one of the top B2B startups in India.

The idea behind the platforms

Talent and sales are the two most critical functions for the success of any organisation. The core of any enterprise is the talented teams that help them in building/delivering their product/service and effectively sell their product/service to their prospects. Companies often spend over 80 percent of their total business costs (non-material costs) on people or in their sales and marketing activities.

"We believe that among hundreds of other problems, these two are highly critical for any organisation because the sales function generates revenue for the company whereas the talent function is what builds and ensures the presence of the company," says Vamsee Tirukkala, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Draup.





In today’s knowledge economy, the success of both these functions is reliant upon the real-time intelligence and actionable insights that enable them to proactively plan, identify, and act to out-compete competition.





“Companies have been using high-cost consultants or low-value point solutions to optimise enterprise decision making. With the advent of new-age technologies, combined with the availability of diverse sets of data, it is now possible to curate and contextualise the information to assist the talent and sales functions in an enterprise to be data and intelligence-driven,” says Vijay.

Draup Sales: Helping sales teams drive targets seamlessly

Draup can analyse millions of data points and provide a near and real-time 360-degree view of prospects for any of its customers. Draup’s large data repository encompasses 33 industries, 500,000+ companies and over 2 million stakeholder profiles. Sales teams are creating data-driven actionable plans to create hyper-targeted prospect pipelines, thereby reducing the risk factor with time efficiency.





Account managers can understand their accounts deeply with the help of highly accumulated, organised, and interpreted data like any executive movements, new competitors entering the accounts, new projects, new investments, new centre set-up and so on. "There is no other competitor in the industry who provides hyper contextualised data as we do. Augmenting next-generation cutting-edge technologies with human curation ensures that we not only have the depth and breadth of the data but also have high accuracy of data and intelligence," says Vijay.





Draup also helps sales executives with the information on the people they can sell to. "We do not stop at the one-dimensional perspective of compiling the available data and presenting it alone, we go a step deeper and give the sales executive the exact actionable insights to get better at their job each day," adds Vamsee.

Draup Talent: Enabling better skilling management

Draup’s Talent platform helps organisations reduce attrition rates and increase retention rates in three major ways:

Defining their skill requirements based on the role and comparing their requirement with that of their peers, as well as identifying the right talent for their organisation at the recruitment stage.

Strategic workforce planning by aiding companies to assess their current and future requirements in terms of competencies to build a large-scale product or service and materialise the same.

Understanding and acting upon these projects by identifying the source of procuring talent with the desired capabilities and also ways in which the existing talent pool can be trained and reskilled to cater to their revised requirements.

"A lot of roles get automated quickly, and in such a scenario, we help our customers understand who the right candidates are internally, especially across those disrupted roles or digital influence roles where employees can be trained. We also help them build newer competencies that are going to help them survive, lead, and innovate in the market,” says Kashish Jajodia, CTO of Draup.

Growing strong with the 'For Global, From Local’ motto

Draup works with clients across geographies and industry sectors. Being the pioneers in AI-driven sales enablement and talent intelligence industry, they work with four Fortune 10 companies, tech giants of the world as well as marquee clients from sectors such as banking, insurance, telecom, retail, transportation, manufacturing, etc.





From its inception, Draup has been advocating the use of the indigenous workforce to scale up their talent capabilities to clients. They have been strong admirers of the talent available in India and across the country, even in remote Tier-3 and Tier-4 locations. When there came an opportunity to walk the talk, they led by example by setting up offices at the remotest areas of India such as Nemili and Coimbatore, connecting them to the workforce stationed in Seattle, Paris, Bangalore and other global locations. The genius lies in how they were able to drive this truly distributed work structure without compromising speed, quality, delivery excellence and still going above and beyond to fulfill customer expectations.





"We have always seen that students graduating from micro hubs can be a great asset to the organisation if they are rightly trained and leveraged in suitable roles. The talent competencies are not just limited to top tier cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, San Francisco, New York or London,” says Kashish.





Taking this brave step two years ago in making investments, creating infrastructure and training the workforce in Nemili and Coimbatore to suit the corporate world, has widely paid off. Today, post-COVID-19, many organisations across the globe are trying to adopt this model. They are looking at stopping the migration from micro hubs to larger cities and are focusing on ways to get talent hired, trained, and leveraged right from where they are.





"We are extremely happy to have stepped on this path and established a model that allows us to successfully leverage talent from Tier-4 locations in India. We envision scaling and replicating this formula across the globe keeping our broader goal in the horizon, of achieving unicorn status, where our foundation is local, but we successfully solve global problems,” says Vijay.