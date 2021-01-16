COVID-19: Dr Reddy's gets DCGI nod for Phase 3 clinical trials for Sputnik V vaccine

By Press Trust of India|16th Jan 2021
Earlier this week, the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) reviewed safety data from Phase 2 clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19, and recommended Phase 3 recruitment.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday said it had received approval from the Drugs Control General of India (DCGI) to conduct Phase 3 clinical trials for the Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19.

The Phase 3 study of Sputnik V will be conducted on 1,500 subjects as part of the randomised, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled study in the country, the Hyderabad-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier this week, the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) reviewed safety data from the Phase 2 clinical trial of the vaccine and recommended Phase 3 recruitment.


In its report, the DSMB had concluded that no safety concerns were identified and that the study met the primary endpoints of safety.


"This is an important milestone in the progress of this pivotal clinical trial of the vaccine. We expect to commence the Phase III study within this month and will continue to fast-track our efforts to bring in a safe and efficacious vaccine for the Indian population," Dr Reddy's Laboratories Co-chairman and Managing Director G V Prasad said.

ALSO READ

A new 'dawn': Serum Institute's COVID-19 vaccine shipment starts today

In September 2020, the drug major had partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct the clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine and for its distribution rights in India.

Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, was registered by Ministry of Health of Russia, and became the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19, based on the established human adenoviral vector platform.

The vaccine's efficacy is confirmed at 91.4 percent based on data analysis of the final control point of clinical trials in Russia.


Currently, the vaccine's clinical trials are under way in the UAE, Egypt, Venezuela, and Belarus. It has been registered in Algeria, Argentina, Belarus, Bolivia, and Serbia for inoculation.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Jyoti Bansal’s Harness raises $115M in new financing; attains unicorn status with $1.7B valuation

Sujata Sangwan

[Jobs Roundup] Work with edtech unicorn Unacademy with these 5 openings

Rishabh Mansur

Have a business idea? Kuberan’s House can change your life with funding up to Rs 10 crore

Team YS

Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy warns entrepreneurs from making these mistakes

Ramarko Sengupta
Daily Capsule
India’s latest unicorn: Digit Insurance
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

PM Modi to address Prarambh: Startup India International Summit today

Trisha Medhi

Goyal exhorts Indian investors to eye BIMSTEC nations to foster larger ecosystem for startups

Press Trust of India

Design Thinking for services: how to create outstanding customer experiences

Madanmohan Rao

[Jobs Roundup] Work with edtech unicorn Unacademy with these 5 openings

Rishabh Mansur

India’s latest unicorn: Digit Insurance

Team YS

[Matrix Moments] From business models to revenue and resilience, how 2020 taught us more than survival

Salonie Ganju

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

06

Feb

E-Summit 2021

Mumbai

View Details