Covishield not to be taken by people severely allergic to any of its ingredients: Serum Institute

By Press Trust of India|19th Jan 2021
The ingredients of Covishield vaccine are "L-Histidine, L-Histidine hydrochloride monohydrate, Magnesium chloride hexahydrate, Polysorbate 80, Ethanol, Sucrose, Sodium chloride, Disodium edetate dihydrate (EDTA), Water for injection," Serum Institute said.
People who are severely allergic to any ingredient of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' are advised not to take it, Serum Institute of India said.

According to the fact sheet for the vaccine recipient by the Serum Institute of India, one should not get the Covishield vaccine if the person had a severe allergic reaction after a previous dose of this vaccine.

The ingredients of Covishield vaccine are "L-Histidine, L-Histidine hydrochloride monohydrate, Magnesium chloride hexahydrate, Polysorbate 80, Ethanol, Sucrose, Sodium chloride, Disodium edetate dihydrate (EDTA), Water for injection," Serum Institute said.


The fact sheet for the vaccine recipient is published on the website of the vaccine major to help the recipient understand the risks and benefits of the Covishield vaccine.


The vaccine maker also said that the vaccine recipient should also tell the healthcare provider about all the medical conditions before getting the Covishield vaccine, including, "if you have ever had a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) after any drug, food, any vaccine or any ingredients of Covishield vaccine".


The recipients should also mention to the healthcare provider: if they have fever, if they have a bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner, and also if they are immuno-compromised or are on a medicine that affects your immune system, it added.

The fact sheet also says that if a person is pregnant or plans to become pregnant or is breastfeeding, she should tell the healthcare provider before taking the jab.


The vaccine recipient should also mention to the healthcare provider if "you have received another COVID-19 vaccine," Serum Institute said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries had been vaccinated for COVID-19 in the country till 5 pm on Monday, January 18, and 580 adverse events following immunisation were reported.

(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Edited by Kanishk Singh

