[Funding alert] Tech startup SeeVC raises seed round of $100,000 from Sweden-based angel investor

SeeVC, a Delhi-based technology startup that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to build products for the education sector, on Monday said it has raised $100,000 in seed funding from Jimmy Singh — a Sweden-based angel investor.





Founded in 2020 by Shivam Sood and Lark Aakarshan, SeeVC has already deployed cognitive and emotional AI to track emotions and students online to provide offline-like engagement in an online environment.

The startup, which started its operations as a bootstrapped venture, will use this seed funding for hiring, and for onboarding more schools and colleges on its technology platform.

Shivam Sood, Founder & CEO, SeeVC

Presently in the beta mode, certain educational institutions are using it to run online classes, where teachers and administrators are getting real-time analytics like student engagement level, attention span, recording of the live session for viewing it later, two-way audio-video for higher engagement, and greater security.

Speaking on the funding, Shivam Sood, Founder and CEO, SeeVC, said, “We are building SeeVC with an aim to help education institutions embrace online learning with an experience of a real classroom. Our vision is to open access to the best teachers and courses for students living anywhere in India and around the globe to have the best shot at receiving a quality education, which helps them shape their career for success.”





SeeVC aims to reach 100 schools by the end of the year and facilitate a total of at least 2,500 meetings or classes per day on their platform.





Jimmy Singh, Founder and CEO, Singh Nordic Group, said, “Amidst the ongoing pandemic, I saw a huge gap in the market for a tool assisting in distance learning. When I learnt about SeeVC, there was no doubt in my mind that they have the potential to be the future of online learning.”





According to Jimmy, SeeVC’s capability to deploy cognitive science, coupled with AI and ML, will be a game-changer not just for online education but can also find applications in other sectors.