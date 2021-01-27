[Funding alert] Zouk raises seed funding led by Titan Capital and others

Vegan lifestyle brand Zouk has raised an undisclosed seed investment led by Titan Capital, founders of Beardo and Mamaearth. The fresh round of investment will help the company plan to expand its operations across India and abroad.





In a statement from the company, Disha Singh, Co-founder and CEO of Zouk, said, "We are thrilled to have such an amazing set of investors for Zouk. Each investor has achieved so much in the ecommerce and D2C space. For us, this was a match made in heaven, and we look forward to their advice and support, as we scale up."

The startup aims to create a wide range of stylish and functional products for its customers with a vision to build an iconic global consumer brand from India.

Zouk's bag Disha uses to exemplifies modern functionality and essence of India

"We are excited to partner with the experienced duo of Disha and Pradeep. They have built a solid set of innovative products in the massive Bags category, which we believe can be taken from India to the world" said, Bipin Shah, partner at Titan Capital.

The startup makes high-quality vegan bags, accessories, and wallets. Zouk has a manufacturing facility in Mumbai, and its products are handmade by expert artisans in its manufacturing facility in Mumbai.





Varun Alagh, Co-founder of Mamaearth, said, "I am glad to be an early backer for Zouk. Having taken their vegan bags to over 30,000 customers, they have reached early product-market fit. As Indian consumers become more conscious of their brand choices, Zouk with its vegan and socially conscious offerings has a bright future in building a purposeful brand."





Zouk is a PETA-approved vegan brand with a varied set of products including laptop bags, office bags, backpacks, handbags, sling bags, tote bags, chain wallets, mini wallets, eyewear cases, travel pouches, and scarves.

"Zouk's proudly-Indian products resonate well with the Indian online consumers, who today want to support homegrown brands. This will be a powerful base to grow the brand in the coming years," said Ashutosh Valani, Co-founder of Beardo.

The startup aims to scale up to hit Rs 100 crore in revenue from the India business, at the same time taking its Indian products to various parts of the world.





At present, it claims to receive regular enquiries from customers living in Canada, the US and Sri Lanka.