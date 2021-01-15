Using the Hirect mobile app, candidates and recruiters can chat directly and hire quickly

While there are many challenges of running a business, the most crucial one is hiring the right people. Rapid growth, immediate vacancies and other pressing demands can prompt employers into taking rushed hiring decisions. To add to the stress, the hiring process can be lengthy, costly, and taxing on your company’s resources. Even after scrolling through hundreds of resumes, shortlisting candidates, scheduling interviews, you're still not able to find the right person for your team.





On the flip side, there are candidates feverishly applying to multiple jobs, and having to wait for weeks, sometimes even months, to get a response.





Connecting the right candidate to the right job goes beyond the resume, and Hirect, an app-based hiring platform aims to solve this problem.

India's first direct hiring platform

Hirect aims to introduce the concept of direct hiring in India. The startup was founded in December 2019 in the United States. Chirag Agrawal, Shantanu Pandey and Raj Das, all of whom are AVPs of Hirect, saw a gap in the Indian market and decided to introduce it in India.

"India is the fastest-growing startup ecosystem in the world and the current hiring platforms have not been able to innovate at the same pace. We saw exceptional growth in India for Hirect and since then India has become the major focus market for the platform," says Chirag.

The traditional hiring process includes posting a job listing, waiting for people to apply, shortlisting them based on resumes, scheduling calls and starting the interview process, which would take at least a week. On Hirect, this can be done right away. ‘A WhatsApp for hiring’, recruits and jobseekers can chat instantly.





Hirect has raised $2 million in funding from the top VCs. They currently have 100K active jobseekers and 10K+ verified recruiters on the app, including Byju's, Vedantu, NoBroker, Justdial, Lenskart, Ajio.com, Flipkart, Udaan, Amazon, Freecharge, Upgrad and Walmart, among others.

Instant chat and recruit process

Hirect has advanced AI algorithms to recommend the most relevant jobs to the candidates and the most relevant candidates to the recruiters.





If you’re a recruiter, you can interview 20-30 best suited candidates on the same day of posting the job, without waiting for 4-5 days. You just need to register on the app, post your job requirement for free and instantly chat with the best candidates, without the need to wait for them to apply. Hirect comes with all the necessary features like voice calls and video calls, along with a simple chat interface, that enables you to talk to candidates and understand them beyond their resume. The whole hiring process can be done from anywhere, anytime, saving valuable time and effort.





If you’re a job seeker, you can apply to jobs, talk directly with decision-makers from top internet startups and get instant feedback. You can bookmark your favourite jobs so that they don’t get lost among the listings. You can also set up your job preferences using filters like salary, profile, skills, company industry, company size, location and many more, and you will be notified when a matching job is posted. With 600+ new job openings featured on the app every week, from Android Developer and Data Scientist to Social Media Marketer and Business Analyst, you can find the right job that matches your requirements.





Hirect is organising a monthly online live recruitment drive 'Jobfest', where 500+ companies will participate and hire for 1500+ profiles.

