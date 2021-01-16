PM Modi to address Prarambh: Startup India International Summit today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today interact with startups and address a global summit being organised by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The Prarambh: Startup India International Summit is being organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on January 15-16.

Prime Minister Modi will interact with startups and address the summit today at 5 pm via video conferencing, the PMO said in a statement.





On Friday, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, inaugurated the event where he addressed a gathering of innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, regulators, industry leaders, and academic luminaries from India and across the world, including BIMSTEC countries, and also launched the Virtual Startup Showcase.





Day 1 saw over 1,20,000 registrations and was devoted to host dignitaries and stakeholders from BIMSTEC member States.





The summit witnessed participation of renowned stakeholders from startup communities of BIMSTEC member states, who engaged in multilateral discussions and showcased the best of their innovations. The day also saw non-stop pitching by 54 enterprising startups with 75 investors.

The two-day summit is being organised as a follow-up of the announcement made by the prime minister at the fourth BIMSTEC Summit held in Kathmandu in August 2018 wherein India committed to host the BIMSTEC Startup Conclave.





It marks the fifth anniversary of the Startup India initiative, launched by the prime minister on January 16, 2016.

With participation from over 25 countries and more than 200 global speakers, the summit will be the largest startup confluence organised by the Government of India since the launch of the Startup India initiative, the PMO said.

The summit will witness 24 sessions with a focus on enhancing multilateral cooperation and engagement with countries from around the globe to collectively develop and strengthen the startup ecosystems.





(With inputs from PTI copy)