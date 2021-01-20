Nitin Sharma joins VC firm Antler as Partner and Co-lead for India

By Thimmaya Poojary|20th Jan 2021
Nitin Sharma is a seasoned professional from the venture capital industry and he joins Rajiv Srivatsa to co-lead the operations of Antler in India.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Antler, the Singapore-headquartered early-stage venture capital firm has announced the induction of Nitin Sharma as Partner and he will co-lead the firm’s India operations along with Rajiv Srivatsa.


Nitin, who holds an MBA from The Wharton School, has been closely connected with the startup ecosystem — both as an angel investor as well as a venture capitalist.


Most recently, he was the founder of the VC firm FirstPrinciples, which had a portfolio of over 35 startups. He has also worked at other firms, including NEA and Lightbox Ventures.

On his induction as Partner, Nitin said, “While opportunities in India are boundless, what has also become clear from my extensive work with founders is that a few key gaps persist especially at the seed and pre-seed stage: a truly global partner that can bring institutional resources and significant follow-on commitment even at the idea stage. This is exactly why Antler can fill the gaps and have a transformative impact.”
Antler Rajiv

Rajiv Srivatsa, co-lead, Antler India

ALSO READ

[YS Learn] The fundraising lessons from Dermot Berkery’s ‘Raising Venture Capital for the Serious Entrepreneur’

Nitin will be now co-heading the India operations of Antler along with Rajiv, who was the co-founder of the furniture startup Urban Ladder. Antler has lined up ambitious plans for India with the aim to invest over $100 million in the country across funds in the next four years. Antler aims to support founders from the idea stage going all the way up to Series A or B.

Rajiv Srivatsa, Co-lead, Antler India said, “For the last several months, Nitin and I enjoyed working closely together to conceptualise a unique Antler programme for new founders, which is getting a tremendous response from the market already. Nitin’s hands-on approach and international experience is immediately recognised by numerous founders in the market, and with our combination of an ex-founder and an investor working in tandem, we will help founders in India with a very rich set of perspectives. I couldn’t think of a stronger partner as we look forward to co-building an impactful institution with Antler India.”

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Antler has offices in London, Berlin, Bengaluru, Stockholm, New York, and Sydney.


To date, it has invested in over 250 companies and it says over 40 per cent of its portfolio has at least one female co-founder. The founders in its portfolio represent over 70 nationalities.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Ola partners with Siemens for building EV manufacturing facility to produce 2M units a year

Rashi Varshney

Missing billionaire Jack Ma makes first public appearance since October

Aparajita Saxena

This Mumbai-based startup ensures corporates get a steady supply of eco-friendly biofuels

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Fashinza raises $2.6M in seed round led by Accel Partners and Elevation Capital

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
Govt writes to WhatsApp expressing concerns over policy changes
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Working to address misinformation on user policy update, available to answer any question: WhatsApp

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] BharatPe raises Rs 50 Cr in debt from Trifecta Capital

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Fashinza raises $2.6M in seed round led by Accel Partners and Elevation Capital

Sujata Sangwan

Ola partners with Siemens for building EV manufacturing facility to produce 2M units a year

Rashi Varshney

This Mumbai-based startup ensures corporates get a steady supply of eco-friendly biofuels

Thimmaya Poojary

Niti Innovation Index: Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in innovation

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

06

Feb

E-Summit 2021

Mumbai

View Details