Only 5 days left before entries for National Startup Awards 2021 close. Here’s why you must apply

The National Startup Awards are back to honour yet another group of startups whose innovations created a positive social impact in India while being profitable. Launched in 2020, the awards recognise startups and ecosystem enablers who are contributing to wealth creation, employment generation and have a measurable social impact. The inaugural edition of the awards was held, virtually, on October 6, 2020 and the winners were felicitated by Piyush Goyal, the current minister for railways and commerce.





Indian startups survived and thrived with their resilience and penchant for innovation during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a significant boost of their share in the country’s socio-economic growth trajectory.





Against this backdrop, the second edition of the National Startup Awards seeks to honour startups and ecosystem enablers and will aim to cover flagship government schemes through innovation in corresponding fields. The government is also considering promoting sectors with a focus on bolstering the country's manufacturing sector, which is in tandem with its mission of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. The finalists will receive recognition and serve as role models for budding entrepreneurs struggling to make a name for themselves.





In the second edition of the awards, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is looking to recognise startups, accelerators and incubators in 49 sectors and eight special categories.





The awards will be conferred on those disrupting traditional sectors like agriculture, animal husbandry and education as well modern ones like fintech and space. These categories will be divided into 49 sub-sectors. Apart from these, the special categories will be recognising the work of women-led startups and those impacting rural areas of the country by leveraging innovation. A category has also been dedicated to startups excelling in content delivery in Indic languages.





The winning accelerator and incubator will be eligible for a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh each. Meanwhile, a winner would be selected in each sub-sector of every category and would win a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh. The winners and runners-up will also be given priority while participating in various national and international startup events sponsored by the DPIIT.





What’s more? A win at the NSA ensures a world of opportunities, ranging from mentorship and investor connect to access to international markets.





For last year's winners, these opportunities were customised in accordance with the requirements and goals of the winners and finalists. And, with just a few days to go before registrations for the National Startup Awards 2021 close, participating entities can expect similar support if they bag the honours.





Given the blow dealt by the pandemic to the startup ecosystem, the awards will honour innovations in fields like detection, and the prevention and monitoring of COVID-19.





DPIIT will be accepting applications for the second edition of the National Startup Awards till February 15, 2021. If you haven’t sent in your entries yet, click here to apply.