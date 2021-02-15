Amazon launches seller registrations, account management services in Marathi

By Press Trust of India|15th Feb 2021
Amazon's move is a major step towards breaking the language barrier for lakhs of Indian entrepreneurs, MSMEs, local shops, and retailers, to help them benefit from ecommerce.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Ecommerce major Amazon on Sunday said sellers would be able to register on the Amazon.in marketplace and manage their online business in Marathi, a move aimed at enhancing the sellers' experience on the platform.


The development will benefit over 85,000 existing Amazon sellers and lakhs of new sellers from locations including Kolhapur, Nashik, Satara, Aurangabad, Solapur, Nagpur and Jalgaon among many other cities in Maharashtra.


This is a major step towards breaking the language barrier for lakhs of Indian entrepreneurs, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), local shops and retailers and help them benefit from -commerce, a statement said.


The launch in Marathi is followed by the recently launched seller registrations and account management services in Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil, which saw over 50,000 new Amazon sellers sign up on the Amazon.in marketplace in a language of their convenience, it added.

"Language is a prominent barrier that Indian MSMEs face when they seek to leverage ecommerce to expand their business. As we move to enable more micro, small and medium enterprises to embrace ecommerce, we remain committed to strengthening our vernacular, voice, and video-powered initiatives," Amazon India Director- MSME and Selling Partner Experience Pranav Bhasin said.

ALSO READ

Amazon moves Supreme Court in Future-Reliance deal dispute


He added that the launch of the vernacular registration and account management experience for sellers in Marathi was in line with the company's aim to digitise 10 million MSMEs by 2025.


In December, Amazon India had said 1.5 lakh new sellers had joined its platform in 2020 and that over 70,000 Indian exporters in its global selling programme have crossed $2 billion in cumulative exports.


More than 10 lakh small and mid-size business (SMBs) including sellers, delivery and logistics partners, neighbourhood stores, enterprises, developers, content creators and authors work with the company in the country.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

[Funding alert] Dating app Aisle closes pre-Series A round, to enter Tier-II cities

Just do it: Rajat Mahajan’s advice to future entrepreneurs

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Eupheus Learning raises $4.1M in Series B round from Kuwait-based UEC, Al Rayan Holding Company

Daily Capsule
A voice assistant for shopping
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

India’s tech industry revenue to touch $194B with 1.38L new jobs added for FY21: NASSCOM

Extracting insights from text data: Draup’s data scientists share what it takes to drive business impact

How Michael & Susan Dell Foundation eased the sufferings of the informal sector

[Funding alert] Dating app Aisle closes pre-Series A round, to enter Tier-II cities

[Funding alert] Mumbai startup Pencil raises $1M in pre-Series A round from SOSV, Inflection Point Ventures, others

Just do it: Rajat Mahajan’s advice to future entrepreneurs