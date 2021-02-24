BlackSoil crosses Rs 2,000 Cr debt disbursement

BlackSoil on Wednesday announced it has cumulatively disbursed Rs 2,000 crore plus of debt deals via its credit platform of NBFC and AIFs, signifying year-on-year growth of over 100 percent.





So far, the venture debt platform claims to have disbursed 120 plus deals and exited 50 percent of them completely. BlackSoil currently manages an alternative credit platform comprising an RBI registered NBFC and three SEBI registered AIFs.





Commenting on this, Ankur Bansal, Director of BlackSoil, said:

“We take advantage of our deep know-how to identify future bankable companies as well as offer structured credit solutions for next-gen SMEs. We are agnostic when it comes to industry and ticket sizes, and flexible in deal structuring terms unlike vanilla venture debt. This generates substantial deal flow and enables us to underwrite a multitude of transactions across sectors. We have helped multiple growing startups build up their credit history and then raise cheaper funding from banks, traditional NBFCs.”

BlackSoil has, over the years, pioneered in providing distinctive financing resources, and has worked extensively with VC-backed startups, high growth companies, SMEs, established promoters, and reputed developers with tailor-made debt products, with a commitment to create value for all the stakeholders.





Over the years, BlackSoil’s focus has been increasingly towards venture debt to VC-backed growth companies and structured debt to growth SME companies. This pool accounted for 80 percent of the disbursements over the last two years.





BlackSoil has been sector agnostic and has funded companies in the B2C and B2B ecommerce, fintech, healthcare, SaaS, education, and logistics space.





It recently raised Rs 125 crore in the initial close of its alternative investment fund (AIF), BlackSoil India Credit Fund, which is looking to raise overall Rs 350 crore.





This is the third AIF to be launched by BlackSoil after successfully raising Rs 480 crore in the first two AIFs, which were focused on the real estate credit asset class.

Debt funding

Last year, BlackSoil’s NBFC raised over Rs 100 crore in NCDs from various family offices and HNIs. The group is backed by family offices of Shashi Kiran Shetty (Chairman, AllCargo Logistics) and Gala Family (Promoters of Navneet Education), both being publicly listed companies with a combined market capitalisation in excess of Rs 5,000 crore.