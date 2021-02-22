Brewing a new coffee culture

By Kanishk Singh|22nd Feb 2021
According to Puneet Das of Tata Consumer Products, coffee consumption in India is set to increase as people indulge in the various preparations of the beverage and make drinking coffee a part of their daily habit.
Good morning!


There’s nothing like starting the day with a hot cuppa. While India has been (and probably will be) a country of tea drinkers, the COVID-19 pandemic is slowly brewing a new coffee culture


Whether getting on the Dalgona coffee craze, or missing the daily brew at the workplace, India’s coffee lovers’ taste range from the traditional filter kaapi in the South to the average instant powders elsewhere.

Tata Consumer Products

Puneet Das, Senior Vice President, Marketing-Beverages, TCP

According to Puneet Das of Tata Consumer Products, coffee consumption in India is set to increase as people indulge in the various preparations of the beverage and make drinking coffee a part of their daily habit. Despite the lockdown, he says that the in-home consumption of coffee went up even as the out-of-home consumption went down.


India is also seeing a lot of startups catering to the fourth wave of coffee drinking, with gourmet coffee becoming mainstream in the metropolises. Then, startups like Delhi-based Beanly and Kaapi Machines are bringing coffee to the homes of regular households, and to workplaces of the tech-savvy Gen Z.


The Interview

The COVID-19 pandemic has made the future uncertain, with many tech companies freezing their hiring. According to a KPMG report, 66 percent of organisations across all levels have deferred or suspended their hiring schedules. Oindrila Chauhan of Microsoft India, Manoj Kenadath of Atlassian; and Vishnu Iruvanti of ClearTax India discuss how the pandemic has affected their recruiting goals and how the hiring landscape has changed.


Editor’s Pick: Women in tech

The coronavirus pandemic dealt a double blow to women's participation in the workplace, even as India had been seeing a decline in the female labour workforce, with women accounting for only about 19 percent of the total workforce. Daisy Chittilapilly, MD and head of Digital Transformation Office, Cisco, believes that there is still room for reimagining the gender disparity in the tech industry and organisations need to step up and take proactive measures to involve more women in STEM. 

Daisy Chittilapilly

Daisy Chittilapilly, Head of Digital Transformation, Cisco, India and SAARC.



Startup Spotlight

A curated ecommerce marketplace for India's vegan consumers


Though Sagar N Mehta had been a vegan for six years, he realised that vegan consumers in India didn't have a curated platform for their needs. So, he started Vegandukan in January 2019. The Bengaluru-based marketplace works on an ecommerce/aggregator model and offers plant-based food, mock meats, and dairy alternatives to vegan consumers. Read more.

Vegandukan

Vegandukan


News & Updates





Before you go, stay inspired with… 

Nitish Mittersain
“The idea of these acquisitions is that they continue to be run by their founders and teams...You need to give them the freedom to operate independently while synergising on a common platform.”

Nitish Mittersain, Founder, Nazara Technologies


