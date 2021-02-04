E-Cell, IIT Bombay is back with the 16th edition of their annual entrepreneurship fest, E-Summit 2021

Entrepreneurship, starting up and running a business requires a lot of hard work and patience. Entrepreneurs work relentlessly to ensure their business takes off and gains success. The year 2020 added an extra layer of challenges for businesses with entrepreneurs coming up with different ways to beat the health and economic crisis.





Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell), a non-profit organisation run by students of IIT Bombay, is all set to launch the 16th chapter of its annual entrepreneurship fest, E-Summit 2021: A Blizzard of Ingenuity in order to celebrate and acknowledge the entrepreneurs who stood strong in the difficult times.

Representational Image

E-Summit 2021 is a two-day virtual event presented by WestBridge Capital, powered by IDFC FIRST Bank and in association with Rakuten, and is scheduled for February 6 and 7, 2021.





The event calls upon everyone who believes in innovations, great ideas and entrepreneurship to participate in the workshops, conclaves, competitions, and challenging hackathons to be held as a part of the E-Summit 2021.

“At E-Cell IIT Bombay, we take every opportunity to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship. Be it students or professionals, we try our best to cater to the needs of all”, said Akash Khonde, the Overall Coordinator at E-Cell.

According to the non-profit organisation, the event will help to connect startup enthusiast graduates and undergraduates to startups for relevant experience. Its Seed Stars initiative is aimed at helping small-sized startups get VC opportunities for scaling their products across different markets. The startups may pitch their ideas before the selected investor panel.





E-Summit 2021 will also include “The Ten Minute Million” programme where shortlisted startups will get a chance to make a 10-minute pitch in front of a panel of angel investors, followed by an on-the-spot decision on financial backing. The organisation claimed that winning startups may have a chance to secure more than Rs 20 Lakh in funding.





The summit will see participation from pioneers in the business, tech and journalism industries.





Speakers include Jordan Belfort - author of The Wolf of Wall Street, Manish Sisodia - Deputy CM of Delhi, Baba Ramdev - Founder of Patanjali , Ritesh Agarwal - Founder and CEO of Oyo Rooms, and Kunal Bahl - Founder and CEO of Snapdeal. They will be speaking about entrepreneurial journeys, starting up, entrepreneurship and much more.





If you are an innovator at heart and entrepreneur in the making, this event might just be the one for you.





Register for the event, here