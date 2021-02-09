[Funding alert] ABL Workspaces raises Rs 5 Cr from Canadian investment firm Wurk

ABL Workspaces, a Delhi-based coworking space, on Tuesday announced that it has raised Rs 5 crore as part of its Pre-Series A funding round from Wurk, a Canadian investment firm.





The newly raised funds will be utilised to strengthen the company’s operations in the capital region and support its effort to double the seating capacity to 2,500 by March 2022.

“The funds received will help us expand our presence, at a time, when many offices have opened, and they are now looking for affordable, sanitised and productivity enhancing spaces to work out of,” said Kautilya Pundir, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer at ABL Workspaces.

“We want our clients to resume their work knowing that they are in safe hands. While they work towards rebuilding their business, we will work towards giving them a break from having to worry about sanitization, ergonomics, and day to day upkeeping of the office space. We are geared up for our journey ahead and are hoping to add more locations and double our seat count by March 2022,” he added.

Ankur Gupta and Akshita Gupta, Cofounders, ABL Workspaces

Founded in December 2017 by couple Ankur Gupta (Co-founder and CEO) and Akshita Gupta (Co-founder and CMO), ABL is currently live with eight centres across Delhi-NCR at all the premium locations.





It currently serves companies like Netambit, Clovia, Aristone Thermo, Independent UK, and Simba Beer etc.

“We believe that co-working is going to boom again to support not just small and medium businesses but also enterprises in India. We see this as a huge growth opportunity and therefore by providing the capital, we hope to partner with them as they become one of the leading players in Delhi NCR with their best in class services and affordable fee structure,” said Barbara Holding, a spokesperson from Wurk.

ABL Workspaces has charted out plans to be live with 15,000 seats and 50 centres in Delhi-NCR by 2023.