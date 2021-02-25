Haptik launches AI-powered voice assistant for ecommerce shopping

Jio Haptik Technologies, a conversational AI company and subsidiary of Reliance Jio Platforms, has announced the launch of its new product - ﻿Buzzo.ai﻿, an AI-powered voice assistant, to improve the digital shopping experience.

According to Haptik, Buzzo brings the simplicity of an in-store assisted experience to apps and websites, navigating through the variety of product choices using a voice-enabled interface.

Aakrit Vaish, Co-founder & CEO, ﻿Haptik﻿, said, “Voice search has shown a lot of promise but has been limited in its ability to really drive transactions. The primary reason for this is the lack of domain expertise in the AI models along with a natural UX workflow."

Aakrit Vaish, CEO and Co-founder, Haptik

He further said, “With Buzzo, we have taken close to a year to perfect this experience through multiple iterations. The initial results we are seeing with Jio Mart are extremely promising, and we are excited to take this product to other brands globally.”

Citing data, Hapitk said in the post-pandemic era, ecommerce sales have grown by seven to eight percent in India and digital is now the default way of shopping for most millennials. However, searching through long product catalogues and finding the most suitable products continues to remain a cumbersome experience. Around 61 percent people feel that search and navigation and the subsequent ease of finding products is one of the most important factors of the online shopping experience.

Buzzo uses Haptik’s cutting-edge Natural Language Understanding (NLU) combined with product metadata such as filters, reviews, pricing, tags, etc., to understand a user’s requirements spoken in colloquial language and provide recommendations similar to an in-store sales agent.

According to Haptik, the AI assistant also knows how to nudge relevant upsells and cross-sells within the natural flow of interaction, add multiple items to the cart with a single voice command, and overall make the checkout process 3x faster than the traditional menu-driven interface.

Buzzo has been already implemented in JioMart, an e-grocery marketplace. Haptik said over a million end customers have used the AI assistant already with a 50 percent increase in conversion rate from browsing to purchase.

Buzzo is now available for ecommerce brands across shopping categories, including grocery, electronics, apparel, beauty, furniture, and more. Earlier this year, Haptik also launched another voice solution with Conversational IVR, enabling better customer experience and automation within the contact center.