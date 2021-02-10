Here is why you need to attend Future of work 2021

If you belong to the tech industry and are exploring product road-mapping and cutting-edge technology, Future of Work 2020 is almost custom-made for you to boost your career growth and learning curve.





Spanning across two days – March 5-6, the fourth edition of Future of Work will be online.





The event will witness more than 1,000 CTOs, CPOs, data science heads, and tech architects, delivering talks and workshops across diverse subjects. It is larger than ever before and will have three parallel tracks with over 60 workshops, discussions, and more.





You can choose from a variety of curated sessions, talks, and workshops on products, engineering, data science, AI/ML, tech hiring, and much more. The event will enable you to gain new perspectives around product road-mapping, cutting-edge technologies, and design codes.





If you have just entered the tech industry, the forum will serve as a once-in-a-year opportunity to learn from the best minds from across industries who will provide you with lessons on how to progress on your career path. Here are some reasons why you must attend Future of Work.

Mentoring and knowledge sharing

A key part of any Future of Work event are the experiences that come along with it. This year, you will have curated workshops and learning sessions to take you through the next frontiers of innovation and technologies. Over 60 curated sessions, talks, and workshops on product, engineering, design, data science, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), hiring, etc, featuring India’s best minds in technology, product, and design will ensure you have a resourceful day.

Learn from expertise

Future of Work is about learning, and the finest tech minds of the industry will be holding interactive sessions with participans. You will get an opportunity to interact and learn from heads of design, technology, and products at some of the best companies in India and what they are doing with tech to lead the change.





With the coronavirus pandemic changing the rules of the game, the online conference will focus on the ‘new normal’ and will include talks and workshops on technology, working during COVID-19, and the future of work. Employers will also get a chance to showcase their brands and build potential collaborations through customised meetings.

Meet the top players

From the Co-founder and CTO of PhonePe - Rahul Chari, to the CPTO of Flipkart, Jeyandran Venugopal, to Swiggy’s Anuj Rathi, this year’s Future of Work has all the top names from the product-tech-design ecosystem.





Some of the highlights of Future of Work 2020 include in-depth discussions on technology, full-day dedicated tracks on product and design; focussed workshops, exhibits, experiences, training zones, talent discovery, product demos, employer branding showcases, expert connects, and the Future of Work report launch.