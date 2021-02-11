India's edtech sector sees $2.1 billion investment in 2020: Research report

By Press Trust of India|11th Feb 2021
Higher population of a young workforce, socio-economic indicators, rising urbanisation are a few favourable factors which water the seeds of the rapidly evolving edtech industry, it said.
India's edtech sector has seen an investment of $ 2.1 billion in the calendar year 2020, compared to $1.7 billion in the entire previous decade, according to a research report.

The edtech industry is poised to reach $12 billion by 2025, said a edtech sector thematic research report by Anand Rathi Advisors Limited (ARAL).

Higher population of a young workforce, socio-economic indicators, rising urbanisation, surging internet users and increasing amount of unemployment in the country are a few favourable factors which water the seeds of the rapidly evolving edtech industry, it said.


Increasing investor interest in the segment in the last five years has put the wind in the sails of Indian edtech industry, the report said.

"2020 has seen a higher amount of total investments of $2.1 billion in the sector compared to investment of $ 1.7 billion in last 10 years combined," ARAL said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has helped move the edtech industry forward.


"With lockdowns making offline education ineffective, adopting online modes to continue learning was the next step enabling e-learning to gain a foothold in the long term," it said.


The report also discusses the challenges faced by various stakeholders, the National Education Policy 2020 and other government initiatives that help the sector thrive.

Edited by Anju Narayanan

Netflix, Amazon Prime, AltBalaji among 17 signatories announce self-regulation code toolkit along with IAMAI