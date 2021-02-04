New rules for one person companies, revised thresholds for small firms

By Press Trust of India|4th Feb 2021
In a release, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs said incorporation of OPCs is being incentivised in order to bring in more unincorporated businesses into the organised corporate sector.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Wednesday said it has amended rules for One Person Companies (OPCs) and has extended fast track merger process to startups and other small companies.

In a release, the ministry said incorporation of OPCs is being incentivised in order to bring in more unincorporated businesses into the organised corporate sector.

The move is expected to directly benefit startups and innovators, especially those who are supplying products and services on ecommerce platforms.


With the amendments, OPCs will be allowed to grow without any restrictions on paid up capital and turnover as well as get converted into any other type of company at any time.


Besides, the residency limit for an Indian citizen to set up an OPC has been reduced from 182 days to 120 days, and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) have been permitted to set up OPCs.

"The fast track process for mergers under the Companies Act, 2013 has now been extended to include mergers of startups with other startups and with small companies, so that the process of mergers and amalgamations is completed faster for such companies," the release said.

ALSO READ

Budget 2021: In welcome move for Indian startups, FM proposes one-person company without any restriction on paid-up limit

Also, the ministry has revised the threshold for paid-up capital and turnover for small companies.


The threshold for paid-up capital has been raised to Rs 2 crore from Rs 50 lakh and the turnover threshold to Rs 20 crore from Rs 2 crore.


"This is expected to benefit more than two lakh companies in terms of lesser compliances, lesser filing fees, and lesser penalties (in the event of any defaults)," another release said.


Presenting India's first-ever paperless Budget 2021, FM proposed revising the definition of small companies by raising the capital base to Rs 2 crore from the current limit of Rs 50 lakh.


Nirmala Sitharaman proposed the incorporation of one-person companies, with no restriction in paid-up capital and turnover, as well as an update to the definition of small companies under the Companies Act, 2013.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Quitting his job of 17 years in an MNC, this engineer built a Rs 12.5-crore brand on Flipkart

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

"Without resilience, there's not much you can achieve as a founder," says Dunzo's Kabeer Biswas

[Funding alert] SATYA MicroCapital raises 153.25 Cr from Japan-based Gojo & Company

Daily Capsule
All eyes on Amazon's incoming CEO Andy Jassy - not short for Anand Jaswinder
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

ARAI ties up with AIM-NITI Aayog to boost startup ecosystem in mobility sector

[Funding alert] SATYA MicroCapital raises 153.25 Cr from Japan-based Gojo & Company

YS Learn: The art of being super productive

[Jobs Roundup] Join the growing Indian spacetech sector with these openings at Agnikul Cosmos

All eyes on Amazon's incoming CEO Andy Jassy - not short for Anand Jaswinder

How startups can find product-market-fit and the right investors. Decibel Partners' Jon Sakoda explains

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

06

Feb

E-Summit 2021

Mumbai

View Details