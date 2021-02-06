The week that was: from Amazon's new CEO to tracking sustainable goals of a company

By Vishal Krishna|6th Feb 2021
This week, we bring you stories of why Andy Jassy was the best choice to replace Jeff Bezos as the CEO for Amazon, and how a Bhopal startup is adding value through milk.
Amazon announced one of the biggest corporate transitions with founder Jeff Bezos moving into the role of executive chairman, and Andy Jassy, who heads the cloud business – Amazon Web Services (AWS), stepping into his shoes.


Andy Jassy is a long-time veteran of the company and Jeff Bezos paid him a rich compliment when he announced the change: “Andy is well-known inside the company and has been at Amazon almost as long as I have. He will be an outstanding leader, and he has my full confidence.”

jeff bezos by kunal bansal chandigarh


The future is about healthy living. But healthy living without clean air is untenable.


Air pollution in India is a serious health issue. According to a report by IQAir, of the 30 most polluted cities in the world in 2019, 21 were in India. As per a study based on 2016 data, at least 140 million people in India breathe air that is 10 times or more beyond the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) safe limit.


Several startups are trying to find solutions to the problem. LogicLadder, a company founded by Mayank Chauhan and Atindra Chandel in 2011, helps companies with a data-led approach to going green. The Gurugram-based startup creates software that makes energy and environment data simple to understand and process.

LogicLadder

LogicLadder founders

Now to a company that adds value with dairy.


The COVID-19-induced lockdown presented a huge problem of unsold inventory for entrepreneur Kishan Modi. His Bhopal-headquartered venture Jayshri Gayatri Food Products (JGF) was into manufacturing and selling paneer, butter, cheese, and other value-added dairy products to its B2B customers.


His list of marquee international clients included McDonald’s, Domino’s, and Subway in the US, countries in the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. In India, his customers included ITC, Britannia, Vadilal, Kwality Wall's, and other FMCG majors.

dairy brand

Kishan Modi, Founder and MD, JGF

Now to the story of a product and how it is scaled up to meet the needs of the business.


Ram K got together with his friend, Nirav Choksi, who had the experience of building and scaling businesses in the technology and finance domains, to address the problem of cash crunch in the logistics sector. In 2017, they started CredAble, a B2B supply chain finance company that partners with corporate entities to provide a scalable supplier and dealer/distributor financing platform. “Our solutions are domain-agnostic and today, we work with ecommerce, media, FMCG, manufacturing, and other domains,” says Ram.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

