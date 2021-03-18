Aatmanirbhar Digital India Foundation seeks framework for regulating of online search adwords

By Thimmaya Poojary|18th Mar 2021
The Foundation is seeking a level-playing field in area of online search keywords which gives equal opportunity for Indian startups to thrive
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Aatmanirbhar Digital India Foundation (ADIF), an industry body representing the country’s digital and technology startups, has called for regulation of online advertisement as well as app aggregator platforms.


During a recent panel discussion, the industry body said any search or advertisement bias needs to be restricted on app store and related platforms, and deliberated on the need for India specific policy framework of IT intermediaries like Playstore, search and rankings.


Matrimony.com founder & CEO, Murugavel Janakiraman said, “Stop Google monetising the brands of Indian companies. Brands are created with so much hard work and companies end up in spending crores of money to protect their own brands to prevent their customers going to competitors or frivolous entities. Companies are losing their revenue and customers because Google is not protecting brands.”

keywords

ALSO READ

Service fee for developers on Google Play reduced

The deliberations revolved around the need for government’s intervention to ensure that no organisation specific keywords were permitted for bidding by third parties in Google Ads policy. This has come in the wake of a Delhi HC order in favour of Makemytrip, where the Court directed Google to suspend the advertising account of HappyEasyGo on the Google Ads Programme.


Rohan, CEO, MapmyIndia said, "There is a need for immediate, effective regulatory and legal measures to stop monetising ‘brand value’ by advertisement and search platform of big tech. Every effort should be made to eliminate any bias and manipulation in the search and ranking algorithms attributing to advertisement keywords, to eliminate any loss to brands.”


The ADIF seeks to build an open, fair, neutral and self-reliant technology ecosystem that promotes a level playing field for Indian companies to build solutions for the country, that are adopted globally.


Ajay Data, ADIF Secretary General, said, “At ADIF, we represent the aspirations and interests of India’s dynamic startup ecosystem. We request government that no organisation specific keywords should be permitted for bidding by third parties, and ASCI guidelines should be expanded to cover search engine advertising to avoid such in future.”

Edited by Anju Narayanan

Please login to continue reading

Don't procastinate, you know tomorrow never comes.
By signing up for yourstory you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Entrepreneur First announces pre-seed investment in 8 Indian tech startups

[Startup Bharat] To give up junk food, this Jaipur resident set up a healthy snack brand using a Rajasthani tradition

SMB Week: Here’s how SMBs can cash in on the disruptive BFSI market

[Funding Alert] Spacetech startup Pixxel raises $7.3M seed funding from Omnivore, Techstars

Daily Capsule
When Tanmay Bhat got tipped £500 for playing online carrom
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Govt says over 26,100 Indian websites hacked in 2020 as per CERT-In data

SEBI amends qualification norms for portfolio managers, investment advisors, research analysts

EU regulator reviews Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and blood clot links

TPG's Rise Fund to invest $200M in Airtel Africa mobile money biz

Delhi HC restrains Future Group from moving ahead with Reliance deal on Amazon's plea

[Funding alert] Entrepreneur First announces pre-seed investment in 8 Indian tech startups

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

19

Mar

MAESTRO: The Best Manager

Virtual

View Details

20

Mar

WEFT Global Virtual Conference

Virtual Conference

View Details

20

Mar

FinTech India Live

Virtual

View Details