Biocon partners with Libbs Farmaceutica to launch generic formulations in Brazil

By Press Trust of India|30th Mar 2021
Biocon Pharma, a unit of the company, has tied up with Brazil-based Libbs Farmaceutica to introduce generic formulations in the Latin American country, Biocon Ltd said in a statement.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Biotechnology major Biocon on Monday said its subsidiary has joined hands with Libbs Farmaceutica to launch generic drugs in Brazil, the world's sixth most populous country.


Biocon Pharma, a unit of the company, has tied up with Brazil-based Libbs Farmaceutica to introduce generic formulations in the Latin American country, Biocon Ltd said in a statement.

This partnership, which marks the entry of Biocon's generic formulations into Latin America, builds upon a successful association with Libbs, which began in 2017 to launch biosimilar Trastuzumab in Brazil, it added.

As part of the out-licensing deal with Libbs, Biocon Pharma will be responsible for drug development and manufacturing, while Libbs will leverage its deep expertise and reach in Brazil to import, distribute and market, subject to approvals from the Brazilian health regulatory agency, ANVISA.


"Expanding our association with Libbs Farmaceutica, a trusted partner, to our generic formulations, will help us establish a firm footing in Latin America, starting with Brazil," Biocon Ltd Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Siddharth Mittal said.

ALSO READ

Biocon Founder explains COVID virus functioning and how drugs can fight it

The company remains committed to expanding its global presence with high quality and affordable medicines and invest in strengthening capabilities that enables it to serve patients globally, he added.


Libbs Executive President Alceb ades de Mendon a Athayde Junior said the partnership is going to make a difference in patients' lives.

"We started with Biocon Biologics years ago, and we were very successful: our Trastuzumab became a leader in the private market, a milestone for our company. We will now continue making a difference in people's lives with Biocon, with the goal to expand access to quality, safe and effective treatments to our patients," he added.

In January 2021, Biocon Biologics Ltd has approved a primary equity investment from Abu Dhabi-based holding company ADQ. 


According to an official statement, ADQ will be investing Rs 555 crore for a 1.80 percent minority stake. Following the deal, Biocon Biologics will be valued at $4.17 billion.



(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Edited by Anju Narayanan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Foodtech startup Daalchini eyes expansion in 20 cities

Last date to link PAN to Aadhaar is March 31: Here’s all you need to know

[Funding alert] BYJU'S raises $460M in Series F round

Fujifilm Unveils ‘Never Stop Innovating for a Healthier World’ Campaign

Daily Capsule
Meet India’s newest unicorn
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Last date to link PAN to Aadhaar is March 31: Here’s all you need to know

[Funding alert] Microfinance platform Annapurna Finance raises $30M in equity from Nuveen Global Impact

How Khan Academy used Zendesk to help remote learners during a global pandemic

How startups can garner more visibility with HDFC Bank’s SmartBuy platform and its 48 million+ card holders

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 30, 2021)

Foodtech startup Daalchini eyes expansion in 20 cities