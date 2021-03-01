Announcing BITS Pilani Entrepreneurship Conclave 2021

Pilani Innovation & Entrepreneurship Development Society, in collaboration with YourStory, brings to you BITS Pilani Entrepreneurship Conclave 2021. This is an opportunity for budding entrepreneurs to showcase innovative products and services that can transform the startup ecosystem.





The largest summit of its kind in North India, the conclave will take place virtually on April 4-5, 2021, as a part of APOGEE 2021, the 39th edition of BITS Pilani’s annual technical festival.





Entrepreneurship Conclave 2021 aims to bring together the finest minds in the country on one platform. Startups will get the chance to showcase their innovative vision and products, pitch to the right set of candidates, and find the right investors, mentors, and potential co-workers. The conclave also provides an opportunity for one-on-one engagements with mentors, experts, investors, and professional service providers in a private online networking space.

Previous speakers include Shradha Sharma (Founder and CEO, YourStory), Hari Menon (Founder, BigBasket), Utkarsh Amitabh (Founder, Network Capital), Chandan Agarwal (CSO, Hindalco), and Ajay Bohra (MD, HDFC Credits), among others.





Boasting the participation of 300+ startups in previous editions, the conclave has played host to workshops on how to build an MVP, term sheets and fundraising, startup terminologies, and pitch trainings.





Previous investment panels have had the likes of Rahul Gupta (Times Internet), Abhay Tandon (Lowe’s Innovation), Neeraj Tyagi (Venture Capitalist), and Aakash Goyal (Fundamentum). Following the roaring success of the last edition, the conclave is back with exciting prizes and rewards for winners and is an ideal platform for ambitious entrepreneurs to showcase their vision and business acumen.





Save the date: April 4-5, 2021

Apply here!





BITS Pilani Entrepreneurship Conclave 2020 is a mix of a diverse set of events, including:





Keynote talks and panel discussions

Fundraising and workshops by SMEs

Networking opportunities with investors and VCs.





In addition to being a part of this platform, you will have a chance to:





Present your startup to India’s top investors and founders

Build associations and connections with some of the top professionals in the country

Win exciting prizes and goodies worth Rs 1,00,000.





What are the selection criteria?





Only the 10 most promising startups will be shortlisted and will get the chance to showcase their products and services. Startups selected for the Business Plan Competition will be judged on the following criteria:





The extent of product innovation

Market potential

Team strength

Revenue model

Stage in the lifecycle of a product or company





For the Business Plan Competition





The top 10 teams to be selected will appear for the final pitching round in front of top investors

Top 10 participants to get direct access to a premium pool of investors and mentors

The best team will win a grand cash prize of Rs 1,00,000

Top 10 startups get to fly to Singapore as a part of International Startup Enrichment Tour (ISET)

Top 10 startups will be featured on YourStory

Winners will get access to YourStory Club (worth Rs 20,000), The Startup Course 2.0 (worth Rs 15,000) and research reports (worth Rs 25,000).

Top startups get premium access to YourStory TechSparks 2021, India’s largest entrepreneurship summit





Applications are open till 11:59 pm on Saturday, March 20, 2021.





It will take you less than 10 minutes to fill out the application form. So, what are you waiting for? Apply now for this amazing opportunity to impact a billion lives with your startup idea.