Cornitos Teams up with Myntra and More Retail, bringing exclusive discounts and digital experience for consumers

Choosing between discounts and a unique digital experience can be a tough choice for consumers. But, what if a brand combines the two?





That’s exactly what Cornitos is bringing to the table for its consumers.





Teaming up with Myntra, India’s popular lifestyle brand, and More Retail, a pioneer in organised food and grocery retail in the country, Cornitos maker Greendot Health Foods is looking to deliver a distinctive consumer experience.





In its just-launched offer, Cornitos’ consumers can avail upto 750 Rs off on a minimum purchase of two products from a select catalog on the Myntra app and website. On buying the special edition Cornitos Myntra offer pack, consumers get to access a QR code printed inside the Cornitos pack. Scanning the code will provide an exclusive coupon code and redirect the consumer to the Myntra website. Customers need to click on the ‘shop now’ tab to open the catalogue where the discounts are applicable. Once customers select the product they wish to purchase, they must enter the coupon code in the apply coupon tab in the cart page to avail the discount. The redemption has been designed to enable easy and direct access to the exclusive discounts. These special edition packs are being sold exclusively at 600+ More Retail store outlets across the country. “The offer provides a first-of-its kind experience to Cornitos’ consumers,” says Shobhit Agarwal, Director Cornitos. In addition to the availability of the packs at More Retail stores, the packs are also available online on the retailer’s portal - shop.cornitos.in/myntra. The offer will continue until June 30, 2021.





Mr Vikram Agarwal, MD Cornitos affirms that Greendot’s partnership with Myntra and More is one of the few instances where a F&B brand is collaborating with a lifestyle brand, and a retail chain to drive customer experience. “Most often, brands are focused on profits from minimal investments. This is especially true for F&B brands, which often have thin margins, cut-throat competition and where price wars can have a definitive impact on the sales. But, we wanted to go beyond price wars. We wanted to design a gratification that provides an experience. By engaging with exciting brands outside the F&B sector, we realised we could add a new dimension to our offering.”





While this partnership is a first for Cornitos, the brand has been at the forefront of driving digital experiences to connect and engage with customers. For instance, it launched cricket based #MatchCornJeetega campaign and bollywood-themed #CornitosFilmyFlavours.

Mr. Shobhit Agarwal, Director Cornitos shares these driving innovative digital experiences are key to enable visibility and a strong brand recall value. This is especially important given that ‘digital’ is where all the action is.

Setting its base in 2009, in just 10 years, Cornitos grew to capture 60 percent of India’s nachos market, becoming India’s biggest nachos brand by market share. Today, Cornitos is looking to further strengthen its growth. In fact, Cornitos has big plans for 2021 as it looks to expand its product range and production capacity. “We are working towards introducing value-for-money products around healthy snacking,” says Mr. Vikram Agarwal, MD Cornitos. “But, the first to-do list for the year is to drive customer experience that will strengthen our brand value. We want to be known for the experiences and values we offer than just the products alone.”