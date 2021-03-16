Estonia-based VIVEO Health partners with Voll Sante to promote nutritional and physical therapy in India

Estonia-based healthtech startup VIVEO Health announced its partnership with Mumbai-based nutrition startup Voll Sante to promote and provide nutritional and physical therapy in India.





According to the official statement, as a part of this deal, 50,000 physiotherapists and 10,000 dieticians will be onboarded who will be accessible through digital clinics, and a virtual office network that will be provided to physiotherapists and nutritionists by VIVEO Health.

“Good nutrition, physical activity, and healthy body weight are critical components of an individual's general health and wellbeing. These can together help minimise the risk of a person developing severe health problems. We look forward to leveraging this partnership by on-boarding about 50,000 physiotherapists and 10,000 clinical dieticians to provide broader access to every patient in the country," Satya Dev Tiwari, Managing Director of Voll Sante said in a statement.

Prasant Mohanty, Director of VIVEO Health India, also said that the partnership will help in bridging the gap in India's healthcare industry, and also deliver the best outcomes to its practitioners and patients.





Founded in 2017 by Raul Källo, VIVEO Health is aimed at making healthcare accessible to all through its telemedicine platform, and by bridging the gap between the medical network and patients.





With a presence in over 40 countries, VIVEO launched its operations in India in December 2020.





“We launched VIVEO with a vision to ensure that healthcare providers and patients have access to our technologies. We are pleased that our mission has been fruitful in nearly 40 countries, and are aiming to bring healthcare to one billion people by 2025. Most practitioners suggest that we can curb many health issues at earlier stages by moderating nutritional and physical wellbeing. We intend to extend the same support to our stakeholders in India through this new deal with Voll Sante” says Raul Kallo, CEO, VIVEO Health.