Why IvyCap’s 22X exit from Purplle could make startups a viable asset class

By Team YS|24th Mar 2021
In what is being called a “defining moment” for the domestic investor ecosystem, Indian VC fund IvyCap Ventures earned a whopping 22X return on its early-stage investment in online beauty retailer Purplle.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

In what is being called a “defining moment” for the domestic investor ecosystem, Indian VC fund IvyCap Ventures earned a whopping 22X return on its early-stage investment in online beauty retailer Purplle. 


IvyCap Founder Vikram Gupta believes this could change the way domestic Indian investors look at startups. Traditionally, domestic institutional investors have been wary of investing in startups, but outcomes of this kind may prompt them to view startups as a viable investment, Vikram says.

IvyCap Ventures
“The best part of this is that domestic institutional investors have seen this kind of returns for the first time, which will give them a lot of confidence to invest in this asset class,” Vikram told YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma in a video interaction.


Watch IvyCap Founder Vikram Gupta’s full conversation with Shradha.


IvyCap partially exited the Mumbai-based D2C startup Purplle after the latter’s latest funding round of $45 million led by Sequoia Capital India, Blume Ventures, and others. 


IvyCap’s Rs 15-crore investment in Purplle grew exponentially to Rs 330 crore at the time of its (partial) exit, a significant development for the Indian startup ecosystem as it demonstrates the kind of return on investments that one can expect from backing Indian startups. 


Indeed, as Vikram emphasises, “Something like this [a 22X exit] also gives domestic institutional investors the chance to start looking at this asset class [startups] more favourably."


The Interview

Online beauty retailer Purplle has raised $45 million in its latest funding round, which also saw the partial exit of early investor IvyCap Ventures, at an exit value of $45 million (a gain of 22X). Vikram Gupta, Founder and Managing Partner at IvyCap, talks about what the handsome exit means for domestic capital and how it could make Indian investors look at startups as a valuable asset class. 

Editor’s Pick: Product Roadmap

Finding the right electrician, plumber or beautician can be a hassle. Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Varun Khaitan, and Raghav Chandra recognised this gap in the Indian home services market, and founded UrbanClap in 2014. Later rebranded as Urban Company, the startup has expanded its presence to 22 cities across India, Australia, UAE, and Singapore, and onboarded 30,000+ service partners. Read more.

Product Roadmap - Urban Company

The Founders of Urban Company

Startup Spotlight

Enabling people to try out stock markets without investing real money


While more people in India are investing more than ever before, the country continues to be a deeply underpenetrated market. Bengaluru-headquartered fintech startup Stockgro aims to introduce new users to trading by demystifying buying and selling stocks through its customised app, and without involving any real money. Read more.

StockGro Ajay Lakhotia

StockGro Founder Ajay Lakhotia

News & Updates






Before you go, stay inspired with… 

Vikram Gupta, IvyCap Ventures

Vikram Gupta, IvyCap Ventures

“Beauty as a segment is huge, with the online component being small so far. But the speed at which online has penetrated has grown substantially and will continue to grow and give much more value in the next few years.”

Vikram Gupta, Founder and Managing Partner, IvyCap Ventures


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Product Roadmap] UrbanClap to Urban Company - how this home-services startup survived the test of time

Demystified: The man who bought NFT art for $69.3 million is a Tamil immigrant Vignesh Sundaresan

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Velocity raises $10.3 M in seed round led by Valar Ventures

[The Turning Point] Why this techie left his job at Mindtree and launched a startup from a small town in Madhya Pradesh

Daily Capsule
Why IvyCap’s 22X exit from Purplle could make startups a viable asset class
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Tableau CEO Adam Selipsky returns to Amazon to head its cloud business, replacing Andy Jassy

Medix Global is inviting healthtech startups to participate in its inaugural edition of Digital Health Innovation Challenge India

Why the Dell XPS 15 laptop is a must-have device in every creator's tech arsenal

Amid rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, Google CEO sends consoling email to employees

Prince Harry joins coaching startup as Chief Impact Officer

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Velocity raises $10.3 M in seed round led by Valar Ventures

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter