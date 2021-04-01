[Jobs Roundup] These openings may help you land a role at payment solutions startup Cashfree

Founded in 2015 by Reeju Datta and Akash Sinha, Cashfree processes online payments for several Indian businesses. Cashfree claims to have been profitable since its first year of operations and counts more than 50,000 businesses among its merchants, including leading internet companies such as Cred, Bigbasket, Zomato, HDFC Ergo, Ixigo, Acko, Zoomcar, and Delhivery among others.





Their bulk disbursal solution - Payouts was launched in 2016, and touched over one lakh daily transactions within a year. The platform helps businesses send money instantly to bank accounts, cards, UPI, and wallets with a simple integration.





In November 2020, the Bengaluru-based startup raised $35.3 million as a part of its Series B investment led by global financial services investor, Apis Growth Fund II. The funding also saw participation from existing investors — Y Combinator and Smilegate.

This investment came as Cashfree’s rapid growth accelerated with rising ecommerce penetration by increasing adoption of Indian businesses and consumers. The investment is supporting the company’s ambitious growth plans including launching and further rolling out new products.

The team at Cashfree

If you want to be part of Cashfee's growth journey, these job openings may be for you:

Manager/Senior Manager - Banking Alliances

Experience required: 3-7 years

For this role, Cashfree is looking for a candidate from the online payment industry who has managed banking/financial partnerships, banking alliances and has closely worked with banks and other financial partners.





The manager for banking alliances will be the bridge between banking and financial partners and internal teams to drive strategic initiatives and projects, and more.





For more information, click here.

DevOps Engineer

Experience required: 4-7 years

As a DevOps Engineer, the candidate should have hands-on experience in this role, with a strong technical proficiency in public clouds, Linux and programming, and scripting. The candidate is also expected to have a strong, conceptual understanding of the building blocks of modern web-based infrastructure, such as DNS, TCP/IP, Networking, HTTP, SSL/TLS, etc.





For more information, click here.

QA Engineer

Experience required: 4+ years

In this role, the QA Engineer is expected to fully understand the objective and functionality of the existing Cashfree system and products, work on applying, improving, and maintaining quality standards for Cashfree products, as well as design, develop, and maintain thorough, clear, and concise test cases for UI testing or/and backend testing.





This job also involves working closely with development teams to ensure exceptional test coverage.





For more information, click here.

Outbound Sales (B2B)

Experience required: N/A

This mid-senior role involves new customer acquisition in the mid-market or SMB/SME categories and conversion of leads, preparing short-term and long-term sales plan, sales approaches, and strategies, and consistently achieving revenue targets in line with team and organisational objectives.





The role also involves customer relationship management, building and managing outbound business development pipeline, and more.





For more information, click here.

Product Engineer

Experience required: 6+ years

In this role, the product engineer will participate in the requirements analysis, design, development, and testing of applications, scale distributed applications, make architectural tradeoffs applying synchronous and asynchronous design patterns, write code, and deliver with speediness and quality.





The candidate is also expected to optimise APIs for any applications while creating and maintaining unit tests for new code as well as fix defects, and more.





For more information, click here.