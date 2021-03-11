Last week, Jaipur and Bengaluru-based hyperlocal ecommerce startup DealShare announced it raised Rs 25 crore in debt funding from Innoven Capital. This is the second round of fundraising by DealShare in the last six months.





In December 2020, the startup secured around Rs 153 crore in Series C funding from WestBridge Capital, Alpha Wave Incubation — a venture fund managed by Falcon Edge Capital, Z3Partners, Matrix Partners India, and Omidyar Network India.





Speaking on the investment, Vineet Rao, Founder and CEO, DealShare, said,

“DealShare has always been motivated towards bringing the ecommerce experience to the masses, especially the low and mid-income population. Since our inception, our vision has been to address the shopping needs of the 500 million new-to-internet users by providing them with the best quality products at affordable prices.”

DealShare claims that it has been registering a 50 percent month-on-month growth. As of February 2021, the startup has clocked a GMV run-rate of Rs 750 crore. At present, it is available across five states and 25 cities in India. It has over two million users.





If you want to be a part of DealShare's growth story, these job openings may be for you:

Technical Recruiter

Experience required: 2-4 years

In this role, the candidate will work closely with hiring managers to understand the department’s requirement — both in terms of the skillset of the talent required and the responsibilities expected from potential hires.





A technical recruiter will prepare effective sourcing approaches and drive sourcing efforts, ensuring the right quality of candidates are sourced.





He/she will also drive negotiations with the candidates and help resolve their queries and concerns effectively.





For more information, click here.

Product Manager

Experience required: 5+ years

The product manager at DealShare will build and implement strategies to ensure continuous growth of customer engagement, leading to better retention and lifetime value of customers.





The candidate will also own and monitor all key customer growth metrics, build a robust analytics infrastructure to track metrics, and employ advanced data and statistical tools to build intelligent solutions around customer and business problems.





For more information, click here.

Business Analyst

Experience required: 1-3 years

The business analyst is responsible for defining, tracking, and improving key metrics and communicating business trends to stakeholders. The candidate will closely work with the business and product teams to enable data-driven decision making, execute quantitative analysis that translates data into actionable insights, drive data-driven decision-making, and more.





For more information, click here.

Senior Product Manager - Growth and Consumer Experience

Experience required: 7+ years

The senior product manager will employ advanced data and statistical tools to build intelligent solutions around customer and business problems. They will advocate for what should be the priority, and align stakeholders while solving for any concerns. They will also work with cross-functional teams, multitask, and drive the best possible decisions and outcomes.





For more information, click here.

Senior Product Manager - Supply Chain/Warehouse Management

Experience required: 5+ years

In this role, the senior product manager will require to build a scalable and robust warehouse platform to drive operational efficiency and rationalisation of capacity and resources.





The candidate will manage continuous prioritisation and adapt to changing business and customer needs, analyse user and business problems, and detail out specifications for various feature areas, communicate effectively with engineering and business teams to ensure features are built as per specifications, and more.





For more information, click here.