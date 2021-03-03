Kirthi Chintalapuri shares why learning and development programmes are relevant to corporates at a time when e-learning courses are in vogue

Growing up, Kirthi Chintalapuri wanted to become an entrepreneur. “I was enamoured by the growth potential it presented, “ she says. After completing her MBA and working in the IT sector, she saw an opportunity in the cooperation training space. Bootstrapping funds from her savings and taking a loan from her family and friends, she started ThinkWright Learning Services in 2017.





Today, ThinkWright Learning Services is a growing learning, training, and leadership development solutions provider with a primary focus on application software development, product development, web development and remote DBA support services. With a suite of services to facilitate learning, corporate training and upskilling, ThinkWright caters to the entire value chain in learning services. For instance, its corporate training focuses on leadership skills by working alongside client partners to ensure that the programmes are tailored to suit the needs of the organisation.





Kirthi believes that the fast-paced evolution of the tech and business landscape presents a huge opportunity for players like ThinkWright. She says, “If you have to stay relevant in the industry, employees have to constantly upskill themselves so that they can contribute to the industry in meaningful ways. Regular employee training programmes will be crucial towards that goal.”

While there are a number of e-learning solutions in the market that enable professionals to upskill themselves, the learning is often supplementary. This is where ThinkWright’s services become relevant. “The focus is not just on delivery but also quality. Given that everyone has their strengths and weaknesses, such services can be tailored to build on individual strengths and gaps in learning. It is not just an off-the-counter learning programme.” She explains that ThinkWright’s USP is that it ensures a transformational learning experience for any professional who attends its programmes.





In a little over three years, ThinkWright has been able to establish a stable footing in the market. It has worked with numerous corporates. “The years to come will see us building on this growth and delivering value to professionals and businesses alike. Our selection into the Xcelerator Bangalore programme presents an opportunity to work towards that vision,” says Kirti.





“Raising finance and expanding our client base has been a constant work in progress. We will look up to the mentors to strategise on how to best can iron out challenges as we continue to make inroads in the market with our premium learning services.”





ThinkWright wants to expand its customer base by 10x in the next three years.

