Prince Harry joins coaching startup as Chief Impact Officer

By Press Trust of India|24th Mar 2021
Prince Harry has joined BetterUp, based in San Francisco, which works on coaching and mental health services.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Prince Harry has joined the corporate world as employee coaching and mental health firm BetterUp Inc's Chief Impact Officer.


Financial terms of his employment were undisclosed.


BetterUp, based in San Francisco, works with employees from companies including Mars, AB InBev and LinkedIn on coaching and mental health services.


BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux said the Duke of Sussex is a good fit for the company because of his model of inspiration and impact through action.


Robichaux cited Harry's efforts founding the Invictus Games, which gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports, and founding Sentebale, an Africa-based charity supporting young people affected by HIV.


Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been working on detangling their lives from the British royal family and are living in California. They signed a deal to create content for Netflix, and are creating podcasts for Spotify.


In a blog post, Harry said he is joining BetterUp because he believes in the company's mission of being proactive about mental health. He wrote -

"Being attuned with your mind, and having a support structure around you, are critical to finding your own version of peak performance."

Edited by Anju Narayanan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Product Roadmap] UrbanClap to Urban Company - how this home-services startup survived the test of time

Demystified: The man who bought NFT art for $69.3 million is a Tamil immigrant Vignesh Sundaresan

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Velocity raises $10.3 M in seed round led by Valar Ventures

[The Turning Point] Why this techie left his job at Mindtree and launched a startup from a small town in Madhya Pradesh

Daily Capsule
Why IvyCap’s 22X exit from Purplle could make startups a viable asset class
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Tableau CEO Adam Selipsky returns to Amazon to head its cloud business, replacing Andy Jassy

Medix Global is inviting healthtech startups to participate in its inaugural edition of Digital Health Innovation Challenge India

Why the Dell XPS 15 laptop is a must-have device in every creator's tech arsenal

Amid rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, Google CEO sends consoling email to employees

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Velocity raises $10.3 M in seed round led by Valar Ventures

[Funding alert] Healthtech startup Cancer Clinics closes pre-Series A round from Axilor, others

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter