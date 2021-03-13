Ratan Tata hopes everyone can be immunised soon as he takes the COVID-19 vaccine

By Aparajita Saxena|13th Mar 2021
Ratan Tata on Saturday tweeted that he has been administered his first COVID-19 shot, and that it was effortless and painless.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Industrialist Ratan Tata on Saturday tweeted that he has been administered his first COVID-19 shot, and that it was effortless and painless.

"Very thankful to have gotten my first vaccination shot today. It was effortless and painless. I truly hope everyone can be immunised and protected soon," Tata wrote on the microblogging social media platform.

Over 21.4 million people in India - or 1.57 percent of the total population - have received at least one dose against the virus so far, as per statistics from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.


The current vaccines in India - Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin - both have a double-dose regimen, with the second shot to be given around four to six weeks after the first.


In recent days, concerning reports of Covishield - the local name for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine - causing blood clots have led to it being suspended in over 10 European countries. The AEFI (adverse event following immunisation) committee in India said earlier today it will look at all hospitalisations and deaths caused by Covishield closely again in light of the new information.


However, the World Health Organisation has said there is no reason to stop using the AstraZeneca vaccine.


Covaxin, the second vaccine in India, recently submitted the initial results of its phase 3 clinical trials. Its manufacturer, Bharat Biotech said the vaccine has shown nearly 81 percent efficacy against the coronavirus.


The immunisation drive in India is currently open to people above the age of 60, and people between the ages of 45 to 59 with specified co-morbidities.

ALSO READ

Lockdown in Nagpur from March 15-21 following spike in COVID-19 cases

The government has said around 10,000 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, and more than 600 hospitals under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) have been asked to ramp up vaccination capacity.


Private hospitals have been enlisted to administer the vaccines too.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Angel investor Arun Venkatachalam on becoming an investor, understanding the space, and making unique deals

[Startup Bharat] To give up junk food, this Jaipur resident set up a healthy snack brand using a Rajasthani tradition

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 13, 2021)

The inCREDible journey of a woman who asked Kunal Shah for a job - and then got it!

Daily Capsule
Winning stories of women headlined The MAKERS Conference, India 2021
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 13, 2021)

ISRO's NewSpace India Ltd to invest Rs 10,000 Cr in 5 years

Investor to entrepreneur: How focusing on the consumer at Rebel Foods helped Revant Bhate build Mosaic Wellness

Soul, sincerity, society: Insights on creativity and relevance from four original artists

[Jobs Roundup] Work with logistics major Ecom Express with these positions

Har ghar entrepreneur: Social innovator insights from Ashoka Young Changemakers’ Yashveer Singh

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

19

Mar

MAESTRO: The Best Manager

Virtual

View Details