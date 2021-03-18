Real estate startup Square Yards acquires AI-based 3D visualisation platform PropVR

By Press Trust of India|18th Mar 2021
The acquisition of AI-based 3D visualisation platform PropVR by real estate startup Square Yards is its third purchase in recent times.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Integrated real estate platform Square Yards on Wednesday announced the acquisition of PropVR, an AI-based platform that specialises in creating digital property experiences using 3D technologies, virtual reality, and augmented reality.


This is Square Yards' third acquisition in recent times.


Last year, it had acquired Azuro, one of the largest rentals and property management platforms in India followed by acquisition of PropsAMC.

"With PropVR, we are not only looking to redefine the digital real estate experiences for our customers, agents, and property developers but, in the long term, we want to digitise and index the built world by creating the digital twins of every single organised property in India," Tanuj Shori, Founder and CEO of Square Yards, said in a release.


The entire team of PropsAMC, including its co-founders, have joined Square Yards but will operate with the same brand name, the company said in a statement.


The company is also planning to launch new 3D experiences on its portal squareyards.com where users can search, explore and navigate the entire real estate landscape of a city in a 3D environment.


"It plans to showcase real-time inventory availability and enable end-to-end transactions on this platform going forward," the company said.

ALSO READ

Square Yards to hire 2,500 employees to further global expansion, announces annual appraisals and ESOPs

According to the release, PropVR's AI-based platform can convert any floor plan or physical space into an interactive 3D walk-through in minutes and can cut real estate marketing spends by 80 percent while increasing customer engagement levels by up to 400 percent.


Real estate companies spend a tremendous amount of money and time in helping customers and stakeholders to visualise their property spaces. Goldman Sachs predicts that the VR and AR markets in real estate will reach $80 billion by 2025.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Policybazaar raises $75M led by Falcon Edge Capital ahead of IPO

[Funding Alert] Spacetech startup Pixxel raises $7.3M seed funding from Omnivore, Techstars

Nazara Technologies IPO subscribed 4 times on first day of subscription

[Funding alert] Mumbai-based D2C brand MyGlamm raises Rs 175Cr in Series C round led by Ascent Capital, Amazon

Daily Capsule
When Tanmay Bhat got tipped £500 for playing online carrom
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Policybazaar raises $75M led by Falcon Edge Capital ahead of IPO

Facebook to stop recommending groups, users violating community guidelines

[Funding alert] Video-integrated social gaming platform Chirrup raises $300K led by Titan Capital

Social Alpha and SIDBI’s new incubation, market access and funding programme could be a game changer for assistive tech startups

[Funding alert] Mumbai-based D2C brand MyGlamm raises Rs 175Cr in Series C round led by Ascent Capital, Amazon

[Funding alert] Prescinto raises $3.5 M in seed round led by Venture Catalyts and Inflection Point Ventures

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

19

Mar

MAESTRO: The Best Manager

Virtual

View Details

20

Mar

WEFT Global Virtual Conference

Virtual Conference

View Details

20

Mar

FinTech India Live

Virtual

View Details