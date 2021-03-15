Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro bookings start; company releases teaser video

Realme is set to launch its new range of smartphones the Realme 8 series on March 24, 2021. The company has released a new teaser video promoting the upcoming smartphones. Realme is promoting the upcoming device as a camera-centric device.





The teaser video shows Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India and Europe, driving sports cars at the Budhh International Circuit. It also confirms the presence of a 108MP camera and hints at long battery life. The Realme 8 series will comprise the base variant Realme 8 and a Realme 8 Pro.

What we know so far

The Realme 8 will be housing a quad-camera setup with a 64MP Sony-sourced primary shooter. Besides, the Realme 8 will get a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, a significant upgrade over the LCD displays seen in the previous iterations. It will house a 5,000 mAh battery and will support 30-watt Dash charging. At the heart of the phone will be a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset.





Information about the Realme 8 Pro is scarce, apart from the obvious highlight of a 108MP Samsung-sourced primary shooter with 9-in-1 pixel binning.





Rumours suggest that the device will have a smaller 4,500 mAh battery, but will be a faster 65-watt Dash charger. There is no concrete information on the chipset details. However, the company may go for the more affordable Snapdragon 730G chipset.





Both the devices are expected to be loaded with Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out of the box.

When can we buy them?

Realme will be launching the two devices on March 24, 2021, at 7:30 PM in India. However, the company has started accepting bookings with a deposit amount of Rs 1,080. If a customer makes a booking on Realme India’s website, they will get a Rs 500 coupon, redeemed for purchasing accessories.





We have been the pioneers in Camera Technology and we are doing it yet again with 108MP Camera set-up on the #realme8Pro!



Capture Infinity with clearer, brighter and sharper experience!#InfiniteLeapWith8 #108MPCaptureInfinity pic.twitter.com/qW309Br8B2 — Madhav108MP (@MadhavSheth1) March 15, 2021

Customers using Flipkart to make the booking will have to purchase a Flipkart Electronic Gift Voucher worth Rs 1,080. These customers will get to buy the Realme Buds Air Neo Bluetooth headset at a discounted price of Rs 1,499, provided they buy the TWS headset within 10 days of the delivery of the smartphone.