Samsung Galaxy M12 to launch in India: Check out all details here

The South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched the much-awaited budget smartphone Samsung Galaxy M12 in India. The new smartphone will be available on Amazon, Samsung’s online store, and select retail stores.





Samsung Galaxy M12 boasts of a quad-camera setup, an 8nm Exynos chipset, and a 90Hz display. The phone will be retailed in three colour options, which include Blue, Black, and White. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy M12 specifications

At the core of the phone is an Exynos 850 SoC, which is an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz. The company claims that a power-efficient chipset will offer snappy performance, smooth multitasking, and reduced power consumption while browsing or using multiple apps.

Memory options include 4GB and 6GB of RAM and 64GB and 128GB of storage. The Samsung Galaxy M12 will also be offered with expandable storage options via a dedicated microSD card slot, supporting up to 1TB of storage expansion.

The display is a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Samsung seems to have skipped on the use of AMOLED technology to keep costs under check. However, the presence of a 90Hz refresh rate should offer a fine balance.





Audiophiles will love the Dolby Atmos support on both wired and Bluetooth headsets. Sensors include just an accelerometer and a proximity sensor.





It will be loaded with One UI 3.1 out of the box based on Android 11.

Samsung Galaxy M12 battery

The new smartphone houses a massive 6,000 mAh battery with support for adaptive fast charging. However, the company provides only a 15-watt charger in-box. A full charge though is expected to last for more than a day for even the power users.

Samsung Galaxy M12 camera

Optics is where smartphone makers are often seen making serious cuts. The Samsung Galaxy M12, too, is no different. Its primary shooter uses a 48MP ISOCELL GM2 with f/2.0 aperture.





Other lenses include a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The latter two seem to have been added just to make the numbers.





The front camera is an 8MP shooter with an f/2.2 aperture housed in a waterdrop styled notch, which Samsung likes to call Infinity V.

Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy M12 will go on sale in India on March 18, 2021. The base variant of the phone (4GB + 64GB) is priced at Rs 10,999, while the top-end variant (6GB + 128 GB) carries a sticker price of 13,499.





Samsung is also running a limited period introductory launch offer for ICICI credit cardholders. These customers can get up to Rs 1,000 cashback on both EMI and non-EMI transactions. ICICI debit cardholders will be eligible for a cashback of Rs 1,000 only on EMI transactions.