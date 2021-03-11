The COVID-19 pandemic forced schools across the country to shut, which resulted in the rise of e-learning. While the digital switch became difficult for many schools and university students, kindergartners were badly affected.

Entrepreneur Dr Vivek Sinhar faced a similar problem back home during the pandemic when he and his wife found it difficult to guide their toddler through online classes. An educator at heart, he has also founded many preschools in Rajkot, Gujarat.





This personal problem led Dr Vivek to launch SuperCubs International in June 2020. The startup aims to help parents home-school their pre-school children via domain specific activities and an international-level curriculum, which is delivered online via videos.

“The home-school solution is the natural progression. It will serve as the launchpad of future preschools and schools that we are capable of running. Apart from this, for every 100 mothers that help teach their child, at least one might be interested in pursuing teaching as a business,” Dr Vivek tells YourStory.

Online education for pre-school children

Dr Vivek reveals that SuperCubs provides education solutions for children aged below five to six years. The SuperCubs mobile app allows the parents and teachers to collaborate and improve the learning process for children.

“Our solution is a blend of online and offline services that provide a comprehensive and 360-degree solution,” he says.

The startup says it offers colourful thematic books and live interactive sessions to the students. Using the mobile app, students can get access to day-wise plans, activity videos, games, progress reports, etc. The app also enables students to upload their homework online.





The bootstrapped startup was launched with an initial investment of Rs 60 lakh. SuperCubs has 15 members in the team, including four freelancers and three expert mentors on a consultancy basis.





“In India, early age education is yet to claim its importance. Most of the parents are still not aware about the fact that 80 percent of the brain develops between the age of two and six years. Amid the pandemic, convincing parents to continue pre-primary education online and explaining its importance was a challenge we faced initially,” Dr Vivek says.

Business and more

SuperCubs has three revenue streams - student enrollment fees, franchises, and sales of products and merchandise.

The founder claims about 198 students have enrolled for their online classes. Speaking about future plans, he reveals the startup is looking to raise funds by the end of this year.

The startup is also looking to enroll 500 students by Diwali this year and 10 franchisees by 2022.





According to a report by IMARC Group, the Indian pre-school and childcare market is growing at a CAGR of around 19 percent from 2019 to 2024. SuperCubs competes with other notable players such Bright Kids, Tree House, and Flintoclass, among others.





Dr Vivek says SuperCubs also aims to empower mothers to take up home-schooling and teaching as a business, and go ahead and launch their own pre-schools.