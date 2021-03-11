Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 11, 2021)

By Team YS|11th Mar 2021
YourStory presents this daily roundup of the latest startup news and updates from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Thursday, March 11, 2021.
India's fintech sector valuation to touch $150-160B by 2025: Report

India is strongly poised to realise a fintech sector valuation of $150-160 billion by 2025, translating to an incremental value-creation potential of about $100 billion, a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and FICCI said. The report said over the past five years, Indian fintech companies have raised about $10 billion from investors all over the world, catapulting the sector's total valuation to an estimated $50-60 billion.

Zomato delists delivery partner after Bengaluru customer accuses him of punching her

For over a day, an Instagram video of a Bengaluru-based video content creator has been doing the rounds. The video shows a shaken woman with a bloody nose, alleging that a Zomato delivery executive assaulted her for not accepting a delayed order.  The case is currently under investigation by the police and Zomato has said it deeply regrets “the incident that happened between the customer and the delivery partner in Bengaluru. We can assure you this is not the experience our delivery universe upholds”.

Zomato Logo

Second mystery monolith spotted in India, this time in a Mumbai garden

A 'monolith', a sheet metal structure that has mysteriously appeared and disappeared across the world, was seen at Joggers Park in suburban Bandra on Wednesday.First spotted in Utah, US, in November, the monolith has since then come up in 30 countries. In India, the first structure was seen in Ahmedabad last December.

US Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems

 A Congress riven along party lines approved the landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Wednesday, as President Joe Biden and Democrats claimed a major triumph on legislation marshalling the government's spending might against the twin pandemic and economic crises that have upended a nation. The House gave final congressional approval to the sweeping package by a near party line 220-211 vote, precisely seven weeks after Biden entered the White House and four days after the Senate passed the bill.

Govt says 44,534 startups recognised under Startup India initiative by DPIIT

As many as 44,534 startups have been recognised by the Department for the Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) as of February 24, 2021, the Parliament was informed on Wednesday. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said the Startup India is a flagship initiative of the government launched on January 16, 2016.

Indian YouTubers may pay tax on earnings to Google: All you need to know

Tech giant Google — YouTube’s parent company — has announced that it may deduct up to 24 percent tax on YouTube earnings for creators outside the United States. However, this only applies to the earnings they make from viewers in the United States. The deductions will start as early as June 2021. The tech giant has also said that this includes earnings from YouTube Premium, ad views, super chat, super stickers, and channel memberships.

