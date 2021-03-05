Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 5, 2021)

Fintech unicorn PhonePe has today launched its Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) charter. The first phase will focus on gender, sexual orientation, and people with disability, identifying specific actions in each of these areas. The company has pledged to increase female representation in its top two leadership roles (Directors & Vice Presidents) from 16 percent to 25 percent by December 2021. It has taken on a numerical goal for gender at the senior level, where stronger representation at the top is easily visible and helps provide role models for the broader organisation.





Trifecta Capital has announced its second venture debt fund, Trifecta Venture Debt Fund. The fund was launched in March 2019 and has been oversubscribed in its final closing. The fund, with an initial target of Rs 1,000 crore ($137 million), including a green shoe option of Rs 250 crore, received investor commitments of Rs 1,025 crore ($ 140 million). Trifecta Venture Debt Fund II has already invested Rs 900 crore across 38 companies and, with a provision to recycle capital, will have an investible corpus of up to Rs 2,560 crore.