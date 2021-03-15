Banking services in Maharashtra hit as 40,000 bank employees, officers join two-day strike

By Press Trust of India|15th Mar 2021
Last month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs) as part of the government's disinvestment plan in the Union Budget for the next fiscal.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Banking services in Maharashtra got affected on Monday as around 40,000 bank employees and officers have gone on a two-day strike to protest against the government's decision to privatise two more state-run banks.

Last month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs) as part of the government's disinvestment plan in the Union Budget for the next fiscal.

The pan-India strike on March 15-16 has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine unions. It has claimed that about 10 lakh bank employees and officers of the banks are participating in the strike.


UFBU's Maharashtra Convenor Devidas Tuljapurkar in a statement said that about 40,000 bank employees and officers working in about 10,000 bank branches across the state have joined the nationwide strike.

State-run lenders, including Central Bank of India, among others, have informed their customers to use their digital channels like internet or mobile banking, ATMS services for making transactions during the two-day strike.
Finance Minister Nirmala

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

ALSO READ

Cyber security critical for digital banking success: SBI official

Members of UFBU include All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), and Bank Employees Confederation of India (BEFI).


Others are Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF), Indian National Bank Officers Congress (INBOC), National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW), and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO).


On March 12, bank unions held a demonstration near Ambedkar Circle to protest against the government's decision to privatise two public sector banks.

State Convenor of United Forum of Bank Unions, Mahesh Mishra said 10 lakh bank employees have been protesting in the country for the last one month and called for a two-day nationwide strike on March 15 -16.

He said on March 4, the United Forum made every effort before the Additional Chief Labour Commissioner to prevent the strike. The union's representatives stayed in Delhi till March 10 for the government's response, but it was not ready to change its decision of privatisation of two public sector banks.


He said the names of two public sector banks are yet to be announced.


Banks will remain closed for four days from Saturday, he added.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Cryptocurrencies set to be banned in India, traders to be penalised: Govt

[Funding alert] Ratan Tata invests in Pritish Nandy Communications

[Funding alert] Femtech startup Say Cheese raises seed round at Rs 10 Cr valuation

Stripe becomes second most valuable unicorn globally at $95 billion

Daily Capsule
How PhonePe adapted to the new normal in fintech
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

How Audi India is encouraging women to drive over stereotypes

Paytm Payments Bank’s UPI handle gets SEBI nod to make IPO payment

[Funding alert] Cultural startup Indic Inspirations raises angel funding of Rs 2.5 Cr from marquee investors

[Funding alert] Ratan Tata invests in Pritish Nandy Communications

[Funding alert] Femtech startup Say Cheese raises seed round at Rs 10 Cr valuation

Cryptocurrencies set to be banned in India, traders to be penalised: Govt

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

19

Mar

MAESTRO: The Best Manager

Virtual

View Details