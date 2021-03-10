VerSe Innovation acquires photo, video sharing app startup Vebbler

By Thimmaya Poojary|10th Mar 2021
This is the second acquisition by VerSe in a span of two weeks, and the Vebbler buyout is expected to provide the differentiator edge to its short video platform Josh
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

VerSe Innovation, the digital and social media unicorn, has announced its second acquisition in a span of two weeks, by acquiring Vebbler, a community focused photo and video sharing app, for an undisclosed value.


VerSe, which is the parent company of news aggregator Dailyhunt and short video platform Josh, expects the acquisition of Vebbler to help build stronger linkages with its customer base. This unicorn had earlier announced the acquisition of AI startup Cognirel Technologies on February 23.


More specifically, Vebbler is expected to create a strong differentiator for VerSe’s Josh platform.

VerSe Innovation

VerSe Innovation co-founder Umang Bedi (left) and founder Virendra Gupta

ALSO READ

VerSe Innovation acquires AI startup Cognirel Technologies

On the acquisition of Vebbler, founders of VerSe Innovation, Virendra Gupta and Umang Bedi, in a joint statement said, “The combination of Vebbler’s product capabilities with our platform will improve our ability to drive innovation around camera and social engagement, and play a more meaningful role in capturing the mindshare, timeshare, and revenue share of Bharat’s local language users.”


VerSe is positioning itself as a leading platform for local languages in India, and serve their various unmet content needs using technology.


Vebbler, founded by Sahil Bhagat, lets people join groups called ‘clubs’ and share photos and videos around different interests, whether it’s fashion, travel, photography or entertainment. With over 100+ categories, users create content using Vebbler’s camera, packed with creation tools such as AI-based neural-art filters, effects, stickers, GIFs, drawing tools and fonts along with proprietary technology on video processing and editing.


On the transaction, Sahil said, “In VerSe Innovation’s vision, we find strategic synergies between Josh and Vebbler. This deal speaks volumes to the value and quality of our product.”


Vebbler was backed initially by actors Dino Morea and Nikhil Chinnappa. Originally, Vebbler was designed as a private way to share photos and videos with friends in real-time at events, such as holidays, weddings and concerts, which then pivoted into an interest-based network in 2018.


VerSe turned into a unicorn in December last year, and has in its portfolio marquee investors such as Google, Microsoft, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), AlphaWave, to name a few.

Edited by Anju Narayanan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

A day with Bhavish Aggarwal at Ola Electric's new facility, the world's largest factory for two-wheelers

Big bonanza: How BharatPe gave 80x returns to small-town investors of Venture Catalysts group

Paytm teams up with Ola, others, to apply for RBI's digital payments umbrella entity

Bengaluru-based Vidal Health acquires rival Vipul Medcorp, eyes business expansion

Daily Capsule
How this interior design startup is making the most of work from home
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

PUBG Mobile 1.3 patch update released: All you need to know

Top-100 brands risk losing $ 223B in brand value on data breach: Report

Electric vehicle financing industry to be worth Rs 3.7 lakh Cr by 2030: Report

Ronaldo bashed by fans after Juventus’ shocking exit from Champions League

Bengaluru-based Vidal Health acquires rival Vipul Medcorp, eyes business expansion

Google doodle pays tribute to Udupi Ramachandra Rao – India’s Satellite Man