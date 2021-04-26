COVID-19 surge: Karnataka government imposes 14-day lockdown from April 27 night

By Thimmaya Poojary|26th Apr 2021
The lockdown in Karnataka will see capital Bengaluru joining other metros like Delhi and Mumbai, which have enforced similar measures to curb the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Karnataka government has announced a state-wide lockdown for a period of two weeks starting from April 27 save for a few sectors to combat the dangerous surge of COVID-19 pandemic cases. The capital Bengaluru joins other metros like Mumbai and New Delhi, which are already implementing such measures.


The lockdown will come into effect from Tuesday, April 27, 9 pm onwards, and be extended to the next two weeks. During this period, citizens will get a four-hour window every day between 6 am and 10 am to purchase the essentials like milk, grocery, vegetables, etc.

Karnataka Chief Minister

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa

ALSO READ

India likely to waive customs duty on COVID-19 vaccine imports

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa expressed hope that the “Janata” lockdown would bring down the number of COVID-19 cases, but warned that in case there is no change, the government would look at the option of extending the lockdown.


However, this lockdown restriction will not be applicable to sectors such as construction, manufacturing, and agriculture.


Under these restrictions, no public transport will be allowed, though intra-state goods transportation will be allowed. Take away from restaurants and home delivery of alcohol has been allowed.


The chief minister said the decision was taken after consultation with experts and his cabinet colleagues.


The Karnataka government also announced free Covid-19 vaccine to those in the age group of 18-45 at government hospitals.


As the nation experiences a severe second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the cases in Karnataka have also been recording a very steep rise. The state recorded the highest number of cases in a single day on April 24 at 34,804 with Bengaluru alone accounting for 20,733 cases. The positivity rate for the state stood at 19.70 percent.


This heavy load of Covid-19 cases has put unimaginable strain on the health infrastructure in the State and across the country with the shortage of hospital beds and medicines.


The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal on April 25 had announced the extension of ongoing lockdown by another week stating that the severity of COVID 19 was unabated and the positivity rate has been as high as 36 percent in the last few days.

The lockdown imposed on April 19 night will now continue till 5 AM on May 3, he said.

"We will have to watch the situation for a few more days, whether the cases decrease or increase," he said.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Paytm, CRED launch initiatives to fight shortage of oxygen

IISER Bhopal team develops affordable oxygen concentrator to meet demand during virus surge

‘Hope can move mountains’ – 30 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

California-based startup Manufactured is looking to help India with oxygen concentrators

Daily Capsule
Indian startups fight COVID-19
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Pi Ventures launches second fund; aims to raise $75-100 million

IISER Bhopal team develops affordable oxygen concentrator to meet demand during virus surge

Ask the Doc: Vaccine designed to reduce complexity and seriousness of COVID-19, not cure it, says Dr Jagdish Chaturvedi

Paytm, CRED launch initiatives to fight shortage of oxygen

Magicpin forms strategic partnership with HT Media

Commerce Ministry starts COVID-19 helpdesk to resolve import, export issues

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

30

Apr

DEVSOC’21

Virtual

View Details