CRED hits it out of the field again with new Rahul Dravid 'Indiranagar ka Gunda' ad

After its iconic 'Download CRED baby, download CRED' ads last year, the Kunal Shah-led fintech startup has once again struck gold with a Rahul Dravid piece. The cricketer is seen traffic raging — something we've all wanted to do in Bengaluru — and declare that he's the "gunda" of Indiranagar.





Hurling his coffee cup at a car and using his bat to break another car's side-view mirror were just some ways Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid vented his frustration caused by the city's endless traffic and poor road laws.





His "Indiranagar ka Gunda hoon main," is a reference to the famous Bengaluru neighbourhood, where Dravid spent his childhood, as well as where CRED's office, is located.

“Hi, this is Rahul Dravid writing the description for this video. Sorry, I lost my temper there. I am meditating these days," the caption under ad on CRED's YouTube page reads.

"Also, if an ‘Ajay’ from the red SUV who overtook me at the signal on 8th April 2021 is reading this, meet me there again in a week’s time. I’ll be waiting,” it adds.





Of course, the ad broke Twitter, and it went viral within hours of various prominent individuals retweeting it.

Never seen this side of Rahul bhai 🤯🤣 pic.twitter.com/4W93p0Gk7m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 9, 2021

The startup ecosystem lauded the ads the most.





deliveries in Indiranagar miiight be late today due to an angry gunda on the road — zomato (@zomato) April 9, 2021

Cut the stress. Switch to Ather instead.

Test rides on at 100 ft rd #Indiranagar.

Gundas also welcome. https://t.co/SZUi9ols6T — Ather Energy (@atherenergy) April 9, 2021

If any #IndiraNagarkaGunda is causing you trouble, sit back and relax. You can actually get all certified organic food home delivered.https://t.co/vt37qmMFVI



Organic is #Farm2Kitchen.#indiranagar — Farm2Kitchen (@Farm2Kitchen) April 9, 2021

Reports coming in from Indiranagar that a Gunda is breaking cars, if this Gunda has damaged your car too, we are offering free upgrades.



T&C apply — CARS24 India (@cars24india) April 9, 2021

Memes rolled out instantly too. Unitus Ventures tweeted Dravid's "Indiranagar ka Gunda hoon main" line with a caption that read, "When Indian startups become a unicorn," in a hat tip to the unicorn frenzy we saw this week as six companies — PharmEasy, Groww, Meesho, Gupshup, Mohalla Tech, and CRED — hit $1 billion+ valuations.

The ad was produced by Early Man Film and written by standup comedian Tanmay Bhat, ex-AIB member Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha, and others.





In what seems to be turning into an annual trend for the startup during the IPL season, CRED will launch six more such ads as part of the campaign. Its ad films last year featured 90's Bollywood actors and singers ridiculing themselves, auditioning for a CRED commercial.