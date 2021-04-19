Paytm expands ESOP scheme to $604M

By Aparajita Saxena|19th Apr 2021
Noida-based fintech startup Paytm's ESOP pool now has 2.4 million equity options.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Paytm on Monday said it has expanded its employee stock option plan (ESOPs) pool to $604 million from around $33.4 million last year as it added more equity options to the existing pool.


As per the company's latest filings, it added 242,904 stock options to its existing pool, bringing the tally to around 2.4 million equity options. At present, the homegrown fintech giant is valued at over $16 billion.


Paytm said it will use the additional shares to give more employees stock options during the annual performance appraisal exercise, which most Indian firms will begin over the next couple of weeks and months as the new financial year sets in.


The Noida-based startup last year had announced an ESOP of Rs 250 crore (roughly around $33.4 million) linked to employees' performance.

"We consider our ESOP scheme as a great way to promote the spirit of wealth creation among employees, and truly believe that every employee is a stakeholder in the company," a Paytm spokesperson said in a press release.

PhonePe, Paytm's biggest competitor, in February, launched a $200 million stock option plan for its 2,200 full-time employees.


While most sectors languished last year due to the pandemic and the lockdowns that ensued, the fintech sector hits fresh highs in digital payments as more people shopped online and sought contactless payment options.


In the midst of job cuts, layoffs, and salary cuts by companies pressured by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, several Indian startups chose to go the ESOP route to retain top talent and offer incentives to senior executives in lieu of salary raises.


OYO, Zomato﻿, and Grofers﻿ were some big names that also announced hefty employee stock ownership plans last year.


The stock options help keep employees entrenched in the betterment of the company, and give them a sense of belonging to the organisation, Paytm said last year when it announced its ESOP.

"If our employees have a feeling of ownership, they would be more motivated to align with the company's vision and give their 100 percent. We strongly believe that ESOPs should be given on the basis of the performance of an individual, and not considered a guaranteed perk or an add-on to the salary," the startup's Chief Human Resources Officer, Rohit Thakur, told YourStory in an interview.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Deep-tech startup Chara raises $850K seed round from Kalaari Capital

How a college dropout went from running a motorcycle garage to heading Hike’s Rush: Manav Arya’s journey

[Funding alert] Druva raises $147M at $2B valuation from CDPQ, Neuberger Berman, others

This Mumbai e-learning startup is upskilling blue-collar workers for logistics, transport industries

Daily Capsule
Indian startups continue to show robust funding activity in Q1’21
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Deep-tech startup Chara raises $850K seed round from Kalaari Capital

Govt allows COVID-19 vaccination for people aged 18 years and above from May 1

How Rajasthan’s Kalbeliya community inspired SBI Youth for India Fellow Viveka Advani to strive for change

[Funding alert] Druva raises $147M at $2B valuation from CDPQ, Neuberger Berman, others

Supreme Court stays proceedings before Delhi HC in Amazon-Future case

[Funding alert] Northern Arc raises Rs 40 Cr debt from Kotak Mahindra Bank to help small businesses