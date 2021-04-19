[Funding alert] Cloud kitchen platform ZFW Hospitality raises nearly $150,000 in pre-seed round

By Sujata Sangwan|19th Apr 2021
ZFW will use the funds to expand the startup’s footprint in the western region, hire top talent, and bolster its network to 300+ cloud-based restaurants.
Mumbai Angels Network, along with California-based accelerator Expert DOJO, and three other angel investors, has invested close to $150,000 in Delhi-based cloud kitchen platform and Huddle-backed ZFW Hospitality.

 

ZFW will be utilising the funds to expand its presence in the western region, hire top talent, and increase its network to 300+ cloud-based restaurants before raising a larger amount of funds in the next round. The startup also revealed it will deploy a part of the proceeds to improve AI and data analytics capabilities on the ZFW-OS platform, which helps streamline operational efficiency and overhead costs.

“Having witnessed the rapid shift towards delivery and asset-light models on the front lines over the past six years, we’re excited to play a key role in the consumer ecosystem. Humbled to receive the confidence of investors and strategic angels who’ve joined us early on in our exciting journey,” said Madhav Kasturia, Founder of ZFW.
funding

Image Credits: Unsplash

 

[Funding alert] FMCG startup Svami raises Rs 6.5 Cr in bridge round led by Mumbai Angels Network

ZFW helps F&B and D2C brands grow sustainably through its vast network of cloud kitchens and fulfilment centres. The startup has partnered with notable brands, including Baskin Robbins, Keventers, Tibbs Frankies, The Brooklyn Creamery, and Beijing Street, to help boost profitability through its 50+ cloud restaurants across India.

“Cloud kitchen and fulfilment network ZFW will help recognised F&B brands maximise utilisation of kitchen space and enable their asset-light expansion. This will help them scale up rapidly to cater to the growing consumer demand across geographies. It will also help brands that are on the path to profitability and have already figured out their unit economics,” said Nandini Mansinghka, Co-promoter, and CEO, Mumbai Angels Network.

Founded by Madhav Kasturia in 2015, ZFW has serviced over 3,00,000 delivery orders since its inception.

  

“The F&B space is getting more competitive by the day due to daunting tasks, more players, and the rising costs of customer acquisition, new geography expansion, and operations. ZFW addresses that by not only scaling brands into newer markets but with 360-degree support to speed up learning curves without any cost,” said Sanil Sachar, Founding Partner, Huddle.

Edited by Suman Singh

