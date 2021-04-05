[Funding alert] AntWak raises seed round led by Matrix Partners India

AntWak, the Bengaluru-based experiential learning startup, has raised seed funding led by Matrix Partners India. The round also saw participation from Kunal Shah, Founder, ﻿CRED﻿, and Vaibhav Domkundwar, Founder, Better Capital.

AntWak was founded in 2020 by Basav Nagur, Joybroto Ganguly, Sudhanshu Shekhar, Sumit Gupta, and Sriramkumar Sundararaman.

With this funding, AntWak said it plans to invest deeper in content and education infrastructure, and build world-class marketing and inside sales team.

Joybroto Ganguly, Founder, AntWak, said in a press statement,

“We are a passionate set of educators focused on bridging the industry-academia gap through our experiential learning movement. Today, the movement brings together professionals from 500+ top brands. We are solving for Bharat by offering our live classes powered by these professionals who have been there and done it and that too at a fraction of the cost of available alternatives. This is made possible through our focus on creating a lean business model and a low-cost customer acquisition engine.”

The startup offers over 1,000 free, bite-sized professional learning courses in 15+ domains such as cybersecurity, digital marketing, data engineering, user experience, sales and business development, and data engineering. These are said to be powered by 2,500+ experts from 500+ brands and corporates across 30+ countries. Antwak also offers a 16-week long premium live courses targeted at the billion Bharat dreams, at one-fifth the cost of peer firms and is again led by industry experts.

Rajat Agarwal, Managing Director, Matrix India, commented:

“Making our large workforce more employable and equipping them with 21st-century skills is perhaps one of the most important strategic imperatives for India. AntWak is on a mission to provide high-quality and relevant, yet affordable education to the next set of working professionals and help them kick start their careers. We are excited to partner with Joy and the Antwak team on this journey as they transform the Ed-Tech landscape for professionals!”