[Jobs Roundup] Work for Indian crypto exchange CoinSwitch Kuber with these openings

CoinSwitch Kuber — the Bengaluru-based cryptocurrency investment platform startup — earlier this week raised $25 million in a Series B round from Tiger Global Management at a valuation of over $500 million.





The startup claims this is the first investment by Tiger Global in an Indian cryptocurrency company. CoinSwitch Kuber also claims it is the highest-funded cryptocurrency player in India.





Founded in 2017 by Ashish Singhal, Govind Soni, and Vimal Sagar Tiwari, the Bengaluru-based startup will use the funding to invest in enhancing technology and boosting its product and security capabilities. Besides, it will use the funds for brand building and hiring talent.





Earlier in January, CoinSwitch Kuber had raised $15 million in Series A round from Ribbit Capital, Paradigm, and Sequoia Capital India.

The startup said it has witnessed 350 percent growth in its user base since this January. The platform now has over 4.5 million users in India and recorded $5 billion in transaction volume in March 2021, 10 months since its launch. It plans to onboard 10 million users this year.

Here is how you can be part of Coinswitch Kuber's growth story:

Campaign Manager

Experience required: 3+ years

The campaign manager is responsible for planning, implementing, and evaluating marketing campaigns, responsible for deploying CRM campaigns across various modes — email, SMS, and push notifications — and planning segments for campaigns, and include sequencing for trigger campaigns.





He/she will also collaborate with other creative teams and analytics team for all communications, including SMS, emailers, and in-app notifications.





Talent Acquisition Lead

Experience required: 7+ years

In this role, the candidate will be responsible for end-to-end recruitment for the product, design, and other tech requirements, and will be closely associated with hiring managers to understand their hiring needs and the criticality of each requirement.





The talent acquisition lead will also understand the needs and requirements of every role and know-how to programmatically close positions and build and maintain the network of potential candidates through proactive market research.





Digital Marketing Manager

Experience required: 5+ years

In this role, the digital marketing manager will plan to execute all digital marketing, including SEM, marketing database, email, social media, and display and search advertising campaigns and measure and report performance of all digital marketing campaigns and assess against KPI/ROI.





Other responsibilities include optimising spend and performance based on insights and planning, executing and measuring experiments, and conversion tests.





Senior Brand Manager

Experience required: 5+ years

In this role, the candidate will prepare a 360-degree marketing roadmap for the business with medium and long-term goals and build, execute, and measure the effectiveness of marketing activities. The senior brand manager will also develop, implement, and refine retention marketing strategy to drive cross-sell/up-sell and improve DAU, WAU, and MAU.





Senior Development Engineer in Test

Experience required: 5+ years

In this role at Coinswitch Kuber, the senior development engineer in the test segment will gather and understand the requirement and translate it into possible test case scenarios. For the role, the candidate must have agile experience in testing solutions that establishes QA industry standards and should be able to independently design test case, perform all levels of testing, and take full ownership of delivering quality products.





