[Jobs Roundup] Work with social commerce unicorn Meesho with these openings

Earlier this week, Bengaluru-based social commerce platform Meesho raised $300 million in a new funding led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 at a valuation of $2.1 billion. The round also saw participation from existing investors Prosus Ventures, Facebook, Shunwei Capital, Venture Highway, and Knollwood Investment.





With this funding, Meesho plans to build a single digital ecosystem for 100 million small businesses, and hire the best talent in the industry.

“In the last one year, we have seen tremendous growth across small businesses and entrepreneurs seeking to move their businesses online. And with our new vision, we will enable 100 million small businesses to start, succeed, and lead their operations online with Meesho as their partner in their journey,” said Vidit Aatrey, Co-founder and CEO of Meesho.

Vidit Aatrey, Co-founder and CEO, Meesho

Founded in 2015 by Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal, the new unicorn now aims to simplify ecommerce for all small businesses in India. In the last six years, the startup claims to have enabled over 13 million individual entrepreneurs to start their own online business with no investment.





It has delivered orders from 100,000 registered suppliers to over 26,000 pin codes in more than 4,800 cities, generating over Rs 500 crore in income for individual entrepreneurs and serving customers in more than 4,500 Tier 2 cities.





As the new unicorn eyes expansion, it is sure to look for more talent. If you wish to work with the social commerce platform, here are a few job openings that might excite you.





Engineering Manager

Experience required: 8+ years





This role would involve architecting systems capable of serving as the brains of complex distributed products. In addition, the candidate would also closely manage engineers on the team and contribute to team building.





For more information, click here.





Architect

Experience required: 10+ years





As an Architect, the role would involve architecting systems capable of serving as the brains of complex distributed products. In addition, the candidate would also closely mentor younger engineers on the team and contribute to team building. A strong technologist at Meesho cares about code modularity, scalability, and re-usability, and thrives in a complex and ambiguous environment.





For more information, click here.





Software Development Engineer - IV

Experience required: 6+ years





A Lead Software Engineer will solve real-life complex problems and create compelling experiences for Meesho’s resellers. Being a small company, Meesho has a culture of creative problem-solving, intellectual design, fast-paced development, and passionate product delivery. If you want to tackle hard, interesting, and unique problems, and create an impact within an entrepreneurial environment, you can do it here.





For more information, click here.





Principal Data Scientist

Experience required: 7+ years





As a data-driven organisation with the core mission of empowering 20 million entrepreneurs

throughout the country, data scientists are an integral part of the Meesho team. The candidate will develop models and run experiments to infer insights from hard data that meaningfully impacts the company’s one million resellers. From improving Meesho’s product usability to identifying new growth opportunities, data scientists help all teams within the company develop effective solutions.





For more information, click here.





Chief of Staff

Experience required: 3+ years





For this role, the company is looking for a strong, independent, and innovative thinker for the CEO's office. The candidate will be working directly with organisational/functional leaders to help solve problems. The Chief of Staff will be responsible for identifying key problems, setting priorities, coming up with solutions, and driving implementation in different types of projects.





For more information, click here.





Manager/Senior Manager - Strategy and Operation

Experience required: 3+ years





This Strategy and Operations role will be part of 'Supply Growth' org, which is trying to maximise the number of product/supplier listings per month on the platform. The candidate will also be responsible for shaping the right solutions in coordination with the product team. Meesho is currently setting up the founding team for this. As an early joinee, the candidate will get an opportunity to work on some of the most challenging problems in growth. The ideal fit would be someone who is great at problem-solving, is analytical, and driven to create an impact.





For more information, click here.





Visual Designer

Experience required: 2+ years





The visual designer is responsible for visual and UI design efforts in Meesho’s key products. The goal will be to improve the quality of UI and visual language. In terms of execution, the candidate will build, continually evolve, and document design systems and guidelines to support designers and engineers.





For more information, click here.





Product Manager

Experience required: 3+ years





Meesho is looking for a Product Manager who is passionate about solving high impact problems in a fast paced start-up environment with a high degree of autonomy. This is inherently a cross-functional leadership role where the candidate will work closely with teams such as engineering, design, category management, marketing, operations, finance, etc to bring a new product to life.





For more information, click here.





Product Director

Experience required: 8+ years





Meesho is looking for a Product Leader who will lead a team of PMs, SPMs, and product analysts. This is both a direct team leadership and cross-functional leadership role where the candidate will lead his/her own reporting team and also influence senior stakeholders across teams such as engineering, design, category management, marketing, operations, finance, etc to bring a new product to life.





For more information, click here.





Senior Product Designer

Experience required: 5+ years





The Senior Product Designer at Meesho will take up a few large charters of Meesho, like growth, reseller experience, fulfillment, and engagement. The lead will be at the centre of all actions, leading the efforts from the front. A day in the life of a Product Designer at Meesho will involve discussions and deliberations with stakeholders of different business and product verticals, understanding their requirements, managing and designing for those requirements, being involved in user research to understand use cases and behaviours of the company’s resellers, contribute to setting up best design practices, and communicate extensively across the organisation.





For more information, click here.