A team of NRIs come together to provide oxygen cylinders and concentrators to India

A group of NRIs (Non-Resident Indians) from across the globe have come together to help India in this unprecedented time of crisis. The focus of their initiative, called 'Medical Oxygen for All (MOfA)', is to source medical grade oxygen cylinders, canisters, concentrators, and generators from across the world and provide these to districts/cities that are not in the media and social media spotlight but still require help.

The devices they are shipping include a combination of concentrators (no LOX required, regenerates oxygen) and empty cryogenic oxygen canisters (can be filled with LOX straight from the bulk tankers; the size of a typical oxygen gas cylinder but lasts 10 times longer).

The team sources them directly from the manufacturing plants in the US and China, and sends them to India. They specifically target smaller, non-metropolitan towns and cities — such as Telangana's Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, Almora in Uttarakhand, and Hooghly district in West Bengal.

Representational Image (Credits: Unsplash)

According to the details available on the initiative's website, the units will be shipped to India in two phases. The team will first start by shipping 10 units of OCs and COCs as part of phase one, and place an order for the remaining 100 as part of phase two to be delivered as they roll out of the production shelf over the next two to three weeks.





The core members of this initiative are Anish Sinha, Akhil Sharma, Anchal Goel and Dhruv Vishrani from Sydney, Australia. Individuals from India who are also involved include Jatin Gupta and Dhruv Sogani from Delhi and Jaipur respectively.





So far, the team has raised $105,602 and the goal is to collect a total of $120,000.





To donate, you can click on the following link.





Cities and towns across India, particularly Delhi, are in a massive state of emergency. With more than 300,000 COVID-19 cases being reported every day, the deadly second wave has stretched India's healthcare system to its breaking point, with the country now witnessing its worst crisis since Partition.