OYO opens dedicated COVID-19 facilities for quarantine and isolation cases

By Thimmaya Poojary|27th Apr 2021
OYO has tied up with several hospitals, government authorities and private sector companies for creating dedicated COVID-19 facilities across the country.
OYO, the online hotel aggregator, has rolled out a feature on its app where COVID-19 positive individuals can avail quarantine and isolation facilities, as it looks to extend its support for the country’s healthcare infrastructure which is now battling the second wave of the pandemic.


Under the OYO Care feature on the app, users can book quarantine facilities for COVID-19 patients as well as individuals with quarantine requirement.

OYO Care has also tied up with over 30 hospitals, several government authorities and private sector companies to open its dedicated properties across cities as self-isolation and quarantine centres for health care professionals, frontline workers and offer a safe stay for relatives of COVID-19 positive patients near hospitals and several others. It will also provide accommodation for post-travel isolation for tourists, and individuals travelling for emergencies and other reasons.


Last year, OYO Care tied up with several hospitals, ministries and government authorities to offer quarantine facilities for stranded tourists, frontline workers, the medical community and asymptomatic patients.


On this initiative, Rohit Kapoor, CEO, OYO INSEA said,

“OYO’s presence across India enables us to support the healthcare system that has been stretched for space during such times. We are dedicating select properties across cities as quarantine and isolation facilities for COVID-19 positive patients.”

According to OYO, it has implemented several precautionary and hygienic measures to ensure the health and safety of its guests, employees, partners and vendors.

The country is now battling a very severe second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with daily cases now crossing three lakh per day. This has put unimaginable stress on the healthcare infrastructure across the country, especially the metro cities, with shortage of beds, medicines and oxygen facilities.


To combat this deadly pandemic, the startup ecosystem in the country has come out with several initiatives to stem this tide and alleviate the suffering. These include supply of much-needed oxygen cylinders as well as creating networks that would reduce the load on the healthcare infrastructure.

Edited by Anju Narayanan

