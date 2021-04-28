Startup news and updates: daily roundup (April 28, 2021)

India's home-grown COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has been found to neutralise the 617 variant of the deadly virus, White House chief medical adviser and America's top pandemic expert Dr Anthony Fauci has said. Fauci was speaking to reporters during a conference call on Tuesday.

Enterprises across the board -- including Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Oppo, and Vivo -- are extending support in India's fight against COVID-19, donating oxygenators, breathing machines, and ventilators amid the deadly second wave of the pandemic in the country. Amazon India on Tuesday said it has procured 100 ventilators through its global resources to immediately import these into the country.

Info Edge on Tuesday said it would sell stake worth Rs 750 crore in the initial public offering (IPO) of its investee company Zomato. In a regulatory filing, Info Edge said Zomato, an online food delivery platform, was proposing an IPO of its equity shares, comprising a fresh issue of equity shares by Zomato Ltd and an offer for sale by Info Edge (India) Ltd.

Deepinder Goyal, co-founder and CEO, Zomato

All those aged 18 and above can register themselves on the CoWIN portal or using the Aarogya Setu app to get vaccinated against COVID-19 starting 4 pm on Wednesday, April 28, the Union Health Ministry said as the government gears up to launch the third phase of the vaccination drive from May 1, amidst a raging second wave.

Indian dating app TrulyMadly has launched a plasma matchmaking feature on its Corona Clusters platform to help match COVID-19 positive patients with plasma donors on the basis of their blood group, diagnosis date, and location. Patients who require plasma can visit the website, and click on 'register request' to fill out a form, while plasma donors between the ages of 18 and 60 years old can sign up to get listed on the website. Nearly 290 plasma donors have registered so far, and 467 plasma requests have been raised on the platform.

New Zealand will give 1 million NZ dollars (about $ 7,20,365) to the Red Cross to assist India as it grapples with a COVID-19 surge, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said on Wednesday. The assistance was announced as India saw a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 coronavirus cases, which pushed the total tally to 1,79,97,267, while the death toll crossed two lakh, following 3,293 fresh fatalities.

Wall Street-headquartered alternative investment management giant Blackstone, which has over $20 billion in live-investments in the country, on Wednesday announced $5 million (close to Rs 40 crore) aid to help India to fight the raging coronavirus pandemic. The announcement by Stephen A Schwarzman, the Founder and Chairman of the fund, comes on the heels of close to 40 major American companies committing millions of dollars to help the country fight the pandemic.